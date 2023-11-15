Little Bites® Snacks Debuts Irresistible Limited-Edition Cinnamon Buns Muffins

News provided by

Entenmann’s Little Bites® Snacks

15 Nov, 2023, 08:42 ET

Iconic Muffin Brand Releases New Cozy Seasonal Flavor Perfect for On-the-Go Snacking

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to enjoy the delicious taste of cinnamon buns without the baking hassle? Luckily, you now can thanks to the new limited edition Little Bites® Cinnamon Buns Muffins from Little Bites® Snacks! On shelves now through March, these muffins are baked moist and soft with the cozy flavor of ooey-gooey cinnamon buns, providing the perfect bite-sized snack option for families this season. Made with real cinnamon and no high fructose corn syrup or trans-fat, Little Bites® Cinnamon Buns Muffins give kids the taste they love and parents a snack choice they can feel good about.

Packed four to a pouch, Little Bites® Cinnamon Buns Muffins are ideal to enjoy in lunch or snack boxes on-the-go or as a quick breakfast before the day's activities. There are so many ways to enjoy these sweet new mini muffins and they are a "bun-derful" way to bring fun to little moments that matter!

"At Little Bites, we're in the business of making little, everyday moments feel really big by being a part of our fans' sweetest memories," said Moira Flood, Marketing Director for Little Bites® Snacks. "That is why we're excited to bring the delicious Little Bites Cinnamon Buns Muffins to snack lovers everywhere. They're truly a taste of nostalgia, packed with flavor and joy in every bite!"

Limited Edition Little Bites® Cinnamon Buns Muffins are the latest addition to the brand's line of easy, pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks. At 180 calories per pouch, Little Bites® Cinnamon Buns Muffins are the ideal snacking solution for today's busy families.

Little Bites® Cinnamon Buns Muffins are available now at most retailers nationwide through March. To find a store near you, click here, or for more information, visit the Little Bites Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA
Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

SOURCE Entenmann’s Little Bites® Snacks

