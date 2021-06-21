Little Bites® Snacks Fulfills Summer Snack Cravings with NEW Little Bites® Mini Tarts

HORSHAM, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer just got sweeter thanks to the newest snack innovation from Little Bites® Snacks: Little Bites® Mini Tarts! Bursting with delicious flavors, the brand is launching the tart snacks in three tasty varieties, including Apple, Strawberry, and Cinnamon. The unique, soft-baked tarts are made with real fruit and cinnamon, providing the perfect bite-sized snack option for kids. Containing no high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors, Little Bites® Mini Tarts give kids the taste they love and parents a snack choice they can feel good about.

"For more than 20 years, we've been providing our fans with beloved snack options, including our classic Little Bites muffins and more recently Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies. We are always eager to find innovative ways to add excitement to snack time," said Moira Flood, Senior Brand Manager for Entenmann's Little Bites® Snacks. "We are thrilled to introduce new Little Bites® Mini Tarts as a new staple for lunchboxes and snacking on-the-go, and we are confident our fans will love them as much as we do."

To celebrate the release, the brand is inviting parents to enter the Little Bites® Fill Your Summer with Fun Sweepstakes for a chance to win exciting summer prizes, including a free supply of NEW Entenmann's Little Bites® Mini Tarts and a backyard playground set.

From June 21 through July 30, parents can enter for a chance to win by visiting www.LittleBitesSummerFun.com and completing the entry form, including a brief description of how they plan to have fun with their child this summer. Selected via random drawing at the end of the Sweepstakes Period, five (5) Grand Prize winners will receive a backyard playground set and a free supply of Little Bites® Mini Tarts to last through the summer. Additionally, five hundred (500) First Prize winners will be chosen to receive a Little Bites® backpack filled with fun summer toys to encourage outdoor play.

For official sweepstakes rules and more information about the Little Bites® Fill Your Summer with Fun Sweepstakes, visit www.LittleBitesSummerFun.com. For more information about Entenmann's Little Bites® products, visit www.LittleBites.com.

No Purchase Necessary To Enter Or Win. Promotion starts 6/21/21 at 9:00 a.m. ET and ends 7/30/21 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. or D.C. 18+. Void where prohibited by law. Subject to Official Rules, available at www.LittleBitesSummerFun.com. Sponsor: Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., 255 Business Center Drive, Horsham, PA 19044.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

