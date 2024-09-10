Little Bites® Snacks Just Dropped NEW Biggie Muffins: Double the Size, Double the Fun!

Biggie Muffins are over 2x the size of classic Little Bites muffins and feature eight muffins per pack!

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic mini-muffin brand is going BIG for its 25th birthday with the launch of its NEW Little Bites® Biggie Muffins! For years, fans asked for more muffin, and now Little Bites® Snacks has answered the call. Available in two delicious flavors – Feelin' Chocolate Chippy and Bring On The Party Cake – the new muffins are over twice the size of the classic Little Bites® Muffins, and deliver a deliciously satisfying snacking experience reminiscent of childhood in every big, delightful bite.

Little Bites Biggie Muffins

Little Bites® Biggie Muffins are available in a bigger-than-ever format, with the same familiar taste. Little Bites® Biggie Muffins come in two exciting new pack sizes: eight muffins that are individually wrapped in four twin packs or a single-serve 4-pack designed for convenience. Biggie Muffins are easy to enjoy as a delicious snack any time of the day – just toss them in a bag, stash them in the desk snack drawer, or enjoy at home with a cup of coffee or tea. These muffins are portable and delightfully tasty, providing that warm and comforting hug when adulting gets tough!

"Our fans grew up with the classic Little Bites muffins in their childhood lunchboxes, after school, and on sidelines. Biggie Muffins have allowed us to provide fans of all ages that perfect bite of nostalgia, now in a bigger size, just like them!" said Moira Flood, Marketing Director for Little Bites® Snacks. "Biggie Muffins are the perfect snack for those with busy lives who crave a moment of sweet indulgence. We're so excited for our fans to try them for the first time!"

Embrace the little things that bring the most joy with Little Bites® Feelin' Chocolate Chippy Biggie Muffins! Biggie Muffins are made with real chocolate, no artificial colors and no high fructose corn syrup, ensuring a wholesome snacking experience. The rich chocolate chip flavor will satisfy any sweet tooth, while the larger size ensures that each bite can be savored. Little Bites® Bring On The Party Cake Biggie Muffins take the fun to the next level! Free of high fructose corn syrup and featuring a fluffy vanilla base and colorful sprinkles, these muffins create a joyful combination that will make any moment feel like a party.

Biggie Muffins are the latest innovation in the brand's line of easy, pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks. At 270 calories per serving, Little Bites® Biggie Muffins are ideal for on-the-go snacking, whether you're daydreaming on your commute home or need a pick-me-up at your desk. Because sometimes you want to grow up…but sometimes you don't.

Little Bites® Biggie Muffins are available at Kroger Stores as of September 9, available for purchase here, and will expand to most grocery retailers starting October 7. For more information, visit the Little Bites Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and littlebites.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

