Little Bites® Snacks Unveils Limited Edition Girl Scout Toast-Yay!™ Muffins

HORSHAM, Pa., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scout Cookie fans rejoice! Today, Little Bites® Snacks announced the launch of its all-new, limited-edition flavor: Little Bites® Girl Scout Toast-Yay!™ Muffins! Available now through July, these muffins are full of French toast flavor and are made with real ingredients like cinnamon and maple syrup, and no high fructose corn syrup or trans-fat, making them the perfect snack for families this spring.

Packed four to a pouch, Little Bites® Girl Scout Toast-Yay!™ Muffins make for a quick grab-and-go breakfast, an easy school snack or delicious dessert that kids are sure to love. Inspired by Girl Scout Toast Yay!™ cookies, these muffins will transport taste buds to a delightful world of sweetness, and help bring fun to any little moment.

"We're thrilled to see our Toast-Yay! cookies inspire a new flavor of Little Bites Muffins!" said Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer of Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA). "The popularity of the Toast Yay! cookies is due to the millions of girls who participate in our Cookie Program, the largest entrepreneurial program for girls."

Limited Edition Little Bites® Girl Scout Toast-Yay!™ Muffins are the latest addition to the brand's line of easy, pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks. At 190 calories per pouch, Little Bites® Girl Scout Toast-Yay!™ Muffins are the ideal snacking solution for today's busy families.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a well-loved brand like Girl Scouts that shares similar beliefs to Little Bites in spreading joy and supporting kids," said Lia Arakelian, Brand Manager for Little Bites® Snacks. "By capturing the essence of an iconic Girl Scout Cookie flavor in a delicious bite-sized muffin, we're able to bring our fans a taste first of its kind. We can't wait to see all the ways they enjoy them!"

Little Bites® Girl Scout Toast-Yay!™ Muffins are available now at most retailers nationwide through July. To find a store near you, click here, or for more information, visit the Little Bites Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has helped millions of girls learn new skills, including entrepreneurism, financial literacy and more. For more information, to join or to donate, visit girlscouts.org.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

