Little Bites® Unlocks a Sweet Secret and Invites America to Name Their New Mystery Muffin

Baked to perfection and bursting with mystery flavor, Little Bites® invites muffin lovers to bring their most creative guesses for an opportunity to win the ultimate personalized Little Bites® Celebration

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Little Bites® fans! The beloved snack brand known for making small moments a little sweeter has baked up a mysterious, brand new Mystery Muffin - and they're asking you to help name it!

Little Bites Mystery Muffins

Introducing the Little Bites® Mystery Flavor Contest: a contest that invites muffin lovers and snacking sleuths to discover the unknown, play along, and give this yummy treat the perfect name. Whether you think the new Little Bites® flavor is bubble gum, or that it could be reminiscent of the first day of summer - bring your whackiest, silliest or most imaginative guesses. Those who enter have an opportunity to win the ultimate Little Bites® prize: a personalized celebration in your honor, complete with fun activities and, of course, plenty of Little Bites® for you and your guests.

"We're always looking for ways to celebrate our fans and bring joy to life's little moments," said Rielly Whims, Brand Manager for Little Bites®. "The Little Bites Mystery Flavor Contest is a great way to bring the whole family together to savor snack time and get the creative juices flowing. No matter what you think the new Little Bites Mystery Muffins taste like, we hope you play along and have fun."

From August 19 to September 2, fans can follow Little Bites® on Instagram or TikTok and submit their most imaginative mystery name ideas – such as, "Butterfly Sunshine!" or "Dancing on Unicorn Clouds!" in the comments section of the contest announcement post while including #LBMysteryFlavor and #LittleBitesContest.

Little Bites® Mystery Flavor Contest finalists will face off in three fan-voted, bracket-style elimination rounds where Little Bites® fans will choose their favorite flavor name. Fans can submit their vote for their favorite Little Bites® Mystery Muffin name by visiting the brand on Instagram and TikTok during the voting phase, with the final winner being revealed on October 1.

"Every great name has a story," said Annie Meehan, Senior Director of Marketing for Little Bites®. "It's about capturing a feeling, a memory, a moment of pure joy. This Mystery Muffin deserves a name as special and imaginative as the kid in all of us."

The winner of the Little Bites® Mystery Contest will receive a personal celebration from the brand, complete with a visit from the Little Bites Mystery Muffin Van, a variety of entertainment, plenty of Little Bites® to enjoy during the celebration and unlimited bragging rights.

Available now at grocery retailers nationwide for SRP $5.69, each pack of soft-baked muffins features an indulgent mystery flavor that makes for the perfect lunchtime snack or quick treat.

No Purchase Necessary. For complete contest rules and additional information, visit littlebites.com/mystery-flavor-terms-and-conditions. For more information about Little Bites®, visit littlebites.com, Instagram or TikTok.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operate more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. With leading brands such as Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 39 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA