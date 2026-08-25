The Rustik Oven® Introduces New Sourdough Bagels and Celebrates the Joy of Artisan Bread--Without Having to Make It

Brand debuts Sourdough, Hearty Grains & Seeds and Lemon Blueberry sourdough bagels nationwide alongside new "The Bread You'd Make If You Made Bread" campaign

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bread lovers, rejoice! Today, The Rustik Oven® announced the nationwide launch of its new artisan-style sourdough bagels line. Available in three delicious varieties—Sourdough, Hearty Grains & Seeds and Lemon Blueberry—the new bagels bring artisan style bread to the home kitchen, delivering the craft, sourdough and satisfying taste consumers crave without the time and effort required to make bagels from scratch.

The Rustik Oven® celebrates the joy of artisan-style bread with its new “The Bread You’d Make If You Made Bread” campaign. The Rustik Oven® Sourdough Bread brings artisan-style taste and texture to everyday meals, perfect for everything from loaded toast to sandwiches.

The launch comes as The Rustik Oven® introduces its new campaign, "The Bread You'd Make If You Made Bread," celebrating a simple truth: Everyone wants to enjoy freshly baked bread, but few people have the time it takes to make it at home.

Sourdough continues to be one of the fastest-growing trends in the bakery aisle, driven by consumers' appetite for artisan style-quality products. According to Puratos' October 2025 report, The Hottest Bakery Trends for 2026, 70% of consumers say sourdough enhances the flavor of bread. The Rustik Oven® is making it easier than ever to enjoy that signature sourdough taste without the time and effort of baking from scratch.

"Consumers increasingly want great-tasting foods that bring something special to everyday meals, but that doesn't mean they always have hours to spend in the kitchen," said Mollie Crudden, Senior Director Marketing, Artisan Portfolio at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "At The Rustik Oven, we believe your time should be spent enjoying great bread and imagining all the delicious ways to serve it. With our new artisan-style bagels and 'The Bread You'd Make If You Made Bread' campaign, we're giving consumers a convenient way to enjoy the sourdough taste they crave while leaving more time for the fun part—deciding what to put on top."

The Rustik Oven® brings together the delicious taste and texture of artisan-style bread with the convenience consumers expect from packaged bread. The brand's Sourdough Bread is made using a signature process that includes 12-hour fermentation and slow baking, delivering the satisfying taste and texture consumers love. Now, The Rustik Oven® is building on its Sourdough Bread offering by bringing that distinctive sourdough taste to the bagel aisle.

The new four-count bagels are available in three distinct varieties:

Sourdough: A classic, versatile variety with the distinctive flavor of sourdough, perfect for everything from a simple schmear to a hearty breakfast sandwich.

Hearty Grains & Seeds: A satisfying, flavorful bagel that adds an artisan-inspired twist to any morning routine.

Lemon Blueberry: A bright combination of blueberry and lemon flavors that bring something unexpected to the breakfast table.

Whether building a hearty sandwich, creating the perfect loaded toast or dreaming up a new bagel combination, The Rustik Oven® is made for every delicious moment of the day. Because when the brand takes care of the hard work, consumers can focus on the fun part, deciding what to put on top.

The Rustik Oven® bagels are available beginning July 2026 at Kroger, Walmart and other major retailers nationwide in four-count packages for a suggested retail price of $6.19. For more information about The Rustik Oven®, including where to buy its signature artisan breads and new bagels, please visit therustikoven.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operate more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. With leading brands such as Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 39 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA