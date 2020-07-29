Little Caesars® Named Official Pizza Delivery of the National Hockey League

The multiyear agreement offers Little Caesars an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the brand with the NHL and its events. Fans will see the Little Caesars brand displayed in a corner in-ice ad position during every game of the 2020 Stanley Cup ® Qualifiers™ and 2020 Stanley Cup ® Playoffs, as well as all exhibition games. The partnership begins immediately and runs through the 2020-2021 season.

"Little Caesars is an enormous global restaurant chain with deep ties to our sport, both at the Club level with the Detroit Red Wings as well as through its long-standing youth hockey involvement in Michigan," said Kyle McMann, NHL Senior Vice President, North American Business Development & Global Partnerships. "We are thrilled to welcome this iconic brand to the NHL family, and are excited to share and build new programming to deepen Little Caesars connection to fans across North America. We will work to promote Little Caesars new delivery service and create new offerings that will entice fans to make Little Caesars a staple of their game night ritual for our first summer Stanley Cup Playoffs."

"As we continue to add stores and customers across the globe, our partnership with the NHL will connect us with millions of consumers around the world in a new way," said Dave Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. "The Little Caesars brand has had a deep relationship with the incredible sport of hockey for a long time, and we're thrilled to take our love of the game to the next level. This season, fans will be cheering their teams on from home, and what better way to watch the games than with a delicious pizza that can now be delivered right to your door."

Little Caesars has a proud and well-established affiliation with hockey. Mike and Marian Ilitch, the founders of Little Caesars, purchased the Detroit Red Wings® in 1982 and began sponsorship of amateur hockey in 1968. Little Caesars AAA Hockey is one of the most recognized and respected organizations in amateur travel hockey with numerous national championships, and a strong track record of placing players in the NHL. Little Caesars is also the naming rights sponsor of Little Caesars Arena™ in Detroit, the home of the Detroit Red Wings, Little Caesars AAA Hockey Club and the Little Caesars Amateur Hockey League, and host to world-class sports and entertainment events. Little Caesars is part of the Ilitch companies, led by Christopher Ilitch, who also serves as the governor and president and CEO of the Detroit Red Wings.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and Stanley Cup Qualifiers name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams.

© NHL 2020. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 26 countries and territories.

Little Caesars recently introduced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs and proudly welcomes its 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken, for the 2021-22 season. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Gary Bettman has served the NHL as Commissioner since February 1, 1993 and has guided the world's top professional hockey league to more than $5 billion in annual revenues and partnerships with more than 40 blue chip corporate sponsors. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viasat in the Nordic Region and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Having entered the esports world in 2018, the League hosts the NHL Gaming World Championship annually, drawing record digital streaming audiences during the 2019 campaign. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement; fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive culture and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza; National Hockey League

Related Links

http://www.littlecaesars.com

