Little Caesars® New Outrageously Topped EXTRA MOST BESTEST® Pizzas Usher in the Next Generation of HOT-N-READY®

"Last year, Little Caesars introduced the $6 EXTRA MOST BESTEST pepperoni pizza, and its success has confirmed what we already knew…people love toppings," said Ed Gleich, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Little Caesars. "And we've long been the leader in pizza value. Create Your Own EXTRA MOST BESTEST pizzas was the next natural evolution of our great brand."

Little Caesars makes its dough fresh in stores daily and tops them with sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. Now, customers can choose their toppings for their EXTRA MOST BESTEST pizzas via the "custom pizza builder" on the Little Caesars mobile app. Topping choices available include: pepperoni, bacon, beef, Italian sausage, ham, green peppers, onions and mushrooms. Most stores also offer black olives, jalapeno peppers, banana peppers and pineapple.

Customers just place an order and pre-pay via the Little Caesars mobile app. The app will notify customers when the order is ready. When customers arrive at the store, their order is ready for them to pick up.

The Little Caesars mobile app is built with pizza-loving customers in mind. Features include:

Mobile payment, including Apple Pay® for iOS users.

Store locator that automatically detects the closest store to you and allows search.

"Custom pizza builder": an interactive drag and drop experience. Users "make" their pizza by choosing from any available crust, then dragging and dropping their choice of toppings on to the pizza. Toppings can be place on the entire pizza, or half.

Order scheduling: Orders can be placed up to six days in advance.

User-friendly, clean interface and minimal clicks per transaction.

Save favorites for quick ordering later.

Create Your Own EXTRA MOST BESTEST pizzas and the Little Caesars mobile app are available now at participating stores nationwide. Of course, the $5 HOT-N-READY classic, a large 14" pepperoni or cheese pizza and the $8 premium Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish continue to be available at every store, every day.

*Claim of Most Cheese & Most Common Toppings at the Nation's Best Prices is based on comparison of the following pizzas for the top four national pizza chains – Little Caesar's EXTRA MOST BESTEST® Custom Topped Pizzas, with up to four of our toppings, and the other three pizza chains' comparable large round standard menu custom topped pizzas, sold at every day menu prices.

**Mobile app available at participating locations.

***Plus tax where applicable. Available at participating locations. Prices higher in AK & HI.

Apple Pay is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars® is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States***. Founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant, Little Caesars® has become the third largest pizza chain in the world**** with stores in 23 countries and territories worldwide, including in each of the 50 U.S. states.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars® has been named "Best Value in America" for eleven years in a row*****. Little Caesars® products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese, dough made fresh daily in the stores and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with more than 58 years of experience in the nearly $135 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars® is accepting applications from franchisee candidates in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars® offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

***Largest carry-out only pizza chain in the US – based on net number of stores in 2017

****Third largest pizza chain in the world – based on net number of stores in 2017

*****Highest-Rated Chain, "Value for the Money" based on a nationwide survey of quick-service restaurant consumers conducted by Sandelman & Associates 2007 – 2017.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/little-caesars--new-outrageously-topped-extra-most-bestest-pizzas-usher-in-the-next-generation-of-hot-n-ready-300656010.html

SOURCE Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.

