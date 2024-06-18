LITTLE CAESARS AND ILITCH COMPANIES ANNOUNCE KEY TECHNOLOGY PROMOTIONS TO SUPPORT INNOVATION AND RECORD-BREAKING GROWTH

Technology and global business growth drive leadership expansion

Three key leaders elevated at leading family of food, sports, and entertainment companies

DETROIT, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, a global leader in the pizza industry, is proud to announce the promotion of three exceptional executives to key leadership positions within the company's technology division. These promotions come at a time of tremendous growth for Little Caesars, underscoring the company's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge innovation to drive future success and enhance the guest experience. These promotions will also continue to elevate technology at the entire Ilitch Companies family of businesses, including Ilitch Sports + Entertainment.

Afia Phillips Keith Faigin Lance Shinabarger

Keith Faigin Promoted to Chief Information Officer, Restaurant Systems

Keith Faigin, who recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary at Little Caesars, has been promoted to Chief Information Officer, Restaurant Systems. Throughout his tenure, Keith has overseen numerous software initiatives, with a significant focus on the company's e-commerce platform. He has been instrumental in securing multiple patents for Little Caesars and holds a bachelor's degree from Williams College and a master's in computer science from the University of Illinois. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Keith is a resident cast member of Go Comedy! Improv Theater and a founder of the Detroit Improv Festival.

Afia Phillips Promoted to Chief Information Security Officer

Afia Phillips has been promoted to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Afia has been serving as the Vice President of Information Security at Little Caesar Enterprises, overseeing information security across all Ilitch companies. Afia has established a strategic enterprise information security program that focuses on mitigating cyber risk across the organization. She is passionate about social responsibility and has led key initiatives pertaining to food insecurity, volunteerism, diversity, equity and inclusion. Afia is an active member of the Michigan Council of Women in Technology, T200, and Chief, a selective nationwide network of female executives. She is a governing body member of the Evanta CIO & CISO Network (Detroit Chapter) and was appointed to the State of Michigan's Board of Ethics by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Her achievements have been recognized with a Crain's Notable Women in STEM honor and a Top Global CISO Award from Cyber Defense Magazine. Afia holds a degree in computer science from Wayne State University and has certifications in cybersecurity and risk management.

Lance Shinabarger Promoted to Chief Information Officer, Shared Technologies and Applications

Lance Shinabarger has been promoted to Chief Information Officer, Shared Technologies and Applications. With over 25 years of IT management experience, Lance has been with Little Caesars since 2017 as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Systems, Data Services, and Global Infrastructure. He has successfully led the global infrastructure for Little Caesars, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, and other Ilitch companies. Lance holds a degree in Computer Science from Cleary University and has a proven track record of developing and executing technology strategies that drive business growth.

"These promotions highlight the incredible talent and dedication of our leadership team," said Anita Klopfenstein, Global Chief Information Officer. "Keith, Afia, and Lance have consistently demonstrated their commitment to innovation and excellence through their strong leadership. We are confident that they will continue to drive our technology initiatives forward."

As Little Caesars continues to grow and innovate, the company remains focused on its mission to provide exceptional value, convenience and quality to customers through pioneering technology and forward-thinking strategies. These leadership changes are a testament to the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry and preparing for an even brighter future of continued aggressive growth.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

About Ilitch Companies

Ilitch Companies represents leading brands in the food, sports and entertainment industries, including Little Caesars, Blue Line Distribution, the Detroit Red Wings, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, the Detroit Tigers, Olympia Development, Little Caesars Fundraising Program, Champion Foods, MotorCity Casino Hotel, Ocean Casino and Tenda. The organization also has a joint venture interest in 313 Presents.

The companies collectively employ tens of thousands of people across the world, have 400+ million customer interactions annually and generate billions of dollars each year.

SOURCE Little Caesars