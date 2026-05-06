Little Caesars® and Mountain Dew® Announce the Return of Exclusive Flavor: Mountain Dew® Mango Rush Nationwide Starting May 18

Fans can once again score the flavor exclusively at Little Caesars for a limited time only and pair with Crazy Puffs® in a $4.99 Crave Combo

DETROIT, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flavor-seekers rejoice: Little Caesars® and Mountain Dew are turning up the heat once again with the highly anticipated return of Mountain Dew Mango Rush, the tropical flavor created exclusively for Little Caesars last year.

Courtesy of Little Caesars Courtesy of Little Caesars

Following strong consumer response to its initial launch, Little Caesars® and Mountain Dew are reintroducing Mango Rush as a limited-time exclusive for summer 2026, rolling out nationwide starting May 18. The beverage delivers a bold taste of delicious mango flavor with the signature refreshing citrus kick of Mountain Dew fans love in a new limited-edition can design created for Little Caesars.

To sweeten the deal, Little Caesars is giving fans another reason to hurry into stores with the Crazy Puff Crave Combo – a flavor-packed pairing that delivers on both taste and value. For just $4.99**, customers can enjoy a 16-ounce can of Mountain Dew Mango Rush alongside a 4-pack of fan-favorite Crazy Puffs®– an amazing deal featuring two delicious favorites, including an exclusive, limited-time Mountain Dew flavor you can't get anywhere else, all for under $5. Designed to be enjoyed together, the combo brings outstanding taste to every bite and sip, with the bold, refreshing flavor of Mountain Dew Mango Rush pairing perfectly with Little Caesars pepperoni Crazy Puffs for a next-level experience.

"At Little Caesars, we're always looking for ways to bring our customers even more irresistible flavor at an incredible value. That's why we're thrilled to be bringing back Mountain Dew Mango Rush with the ultimate deal by pairing with our Crazy Puffs at an unbeatable price," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer, Little Caesars.

"Mountain Dew Mango Rush was a top-performing launch in 2025. This partnership with Little Caesars focuses on delivering bold, unexpected flavor profiles that resonate with our core consumers. We are building on the momentum of previous exclusives to deepen our presence in the national restaurant market. We are excited to give fans another chance to enjoy the refreshing mango twist and this delicious pairing," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Away From Home.

Originally released in May 2025, Mountain Dew Mango Rush continues the momentum of exclusive, limited-time offerings from PepsiCo at Little Caesars®.

** Plus tax where applicable. Available at participating locations for a limited time, while supplies last. No substitutions. Not good with any other offers. Price may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA; many areas in NY, OR, WA; and 3rd party online sites.

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 30 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow Little Caesars on TikTok, Instagram, and X.

* Limited to top 4 national pizza chains

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza