A Slice of Something New: Little Caesars® Fires Up Its First Restaurant in Malaysia

Opening May 2026 in Damansara, this debut marks the start of Little Caesars expansion in Malaysia, with multiple new locations planned across the region.

DETROIT, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the world's third-largest pizza chain, is officially expanding to Malaysia, marking an exciting milestone in its global growth journey. The first Little Caesars restaurant in Malaysia is set to open on May 24, 2026 in Damansara, Malaysia. The debut in Damansara sets the stage for continued expansion across the country.

Little Caesars Malaysia

Little Caesars entry into Malaysia introduces its iconic HOT-N-READY® Classic Pepperoni Pizza and pepperoni Crazy Puffs® to a vibrant and diverse food scene, while also embracing local tastes with unique, regionally inspired menu items like the Chicken Hawaiian, 3 Cheese Edge to Edge, and Mushroom Soup.

"Launching in Malaysia marks an exciting milestone as we continue to grow our global footprint," said Paula Vissing, President and Chief Executive Officer, Global Retail. "We're thrilled to introduce Malaysian guests to our delicious offerings made with fresh ingredients at an incredible value. With Malaysia's dynamic food culture and strong sense of community, we're excited to become part of this thriving market."

Little Caesars is bringing its signature menu to Malaysia while also embracing local tastes, ensuring a balance of global favorites and flavors that resonate with the region. With a focus on freshness, bold flavor, and everyday convenience, the brand aims to become a go-to option for families, friends, and busy consumers alike.

The brand's expansion into Malaysia is led by franchisees Dato' Vincent Choo and Datin Cynthia Cheong of Little C. Urban Ground, whose extensive industry experience and deep understanding of the local market position them well to grow the brand. As seasoned operators, they own and manage multiple QSR brands across the country, bringing a strong track record of operational excellence and market insight to Little Caesars continued growth in Malaysia.

"We're proud to introduce Little Caesars to Malaysia and share its world-famous pizza with our community," said Dato' Vincent Choo and Datin Cynthia Cheong. "We believe there is strong demand for high-quality, affordable pizza, and we're excited to bring something new and exciting to the local dining scene."

With a focus on operational excellence and guest experience, the franchise team is committed to building the Little Caesars brand across Malaysia and delivering a consistent, high-quality product to every guest.

The Malaysia launch represents another key step in Little Caesars continued international expansion, as the brand brings its signature value and flavor to more communities around the world. As Little Caesars continues to grow globally, franchise opportunities are available in markets across the world. To learn more, visit https://international.littlecaesars.com/.

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars®, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 31 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow Little Caesars on TikTok, Instagram, and X.

*Limited to top 4 national pizza chains in the United States

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza