LITTLE CAESARS® TEAMS UP WITH SONY PICTURES' "SPIDER-MAN™: BRAND NEW DAY"

From Peter Parker's NYC apartment replica experience coming to Brooklyn this week, to the new Webberoni Pizza, fans can experience the friendly neighborhood hero all summer long

DETROIT, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars today announced a collaboration with Sony Pictures' Spider-Man™: Brand New Day, which is set to swing its way to theaters July 31. Inspired by Spider-Man's hometown of Queens, New York, the brand is hosting an activation on Saturday, June 27, where fans can experience a replica of Peter Parker's apartment. Little Caesars is also embracing the moment by launching the Webberoni Pizza, a menu item inspired by the world's #1 favorite superhero.

Courtesy of Little Caesars

To celebrate the Webberoni Pizza and the new film, Little Caesars is hosting a Spider-Man: Brand New Day pop-up experience at the landmark Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse (Brooklyn) on Saturday, June 27 from 1 to 8 pm ET. The pop-up will feature a replica of Peter Parker's apartment that fans can explore, take photos, search for special Spider-Man and Peter Parker details, and enjoy the new Webberoni Pizza.

Inspired by Spider-Man's iconic web-slinging superpowers, Webberoni Pizza features a "web" of shredded pepperoni and toasted cheeses on top. The combination of shredded pepperoni and toasted 2-cheese blend offers customers an opportunity to get pepperoni in every bite – all for just $8.99.* Customers can also create their own "webbed" pizzas by adding a "web" of shredded pepperoni and toasted cheeses to any pizza for an additional cost (online only).

Starting June 22, Little Caesars pizzas will be served in newly designed Spider-Man inspired pizza boxes. Additionally, beginning July 6, every in-store and online purchase of a Webberoni Pizza comes with an exclusive poster. There will be three limited-edition poster designs that refresh weekly at each participating Little Caesars location, so fans will have a chance to collect them all while supplies last. β

"Our goal is to connect with consumers in cultural moments and areas where they are passionate," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "We're thrilled to work with Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer to bring the world's favorite superhero into our stores and homes across the country, creating a unique pizza occasion the entire family can enjoy."

Additionally, Little Caesars will debut a new commercial, showing how fans can be just like Spider-Man enjoying the Webberoni Pizza. The spot was directed by Greg Bell.

"Spider-Man is known for its explosive action, humor and fun, and collaborating with Little Caesars, a brand recognized for its bold voice and playful spirit, on Spider-Man: Brand New Day was a natural fit," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Brand Strategy & Partnerships, Sony Pictures Entertainment. "Their passion for creative, engaging content brought the Webberoni Pizza and a replica of Peter Parker's apartment to life, offering fans an immersive way to engage with their favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."

The Webberoni Pizza is available at participating Little Caesars locations starting June 22. Guests can walk in and buy a Webberoni Pizza as a HOT-N-READY® product or order online and create their own webbed pizza.

To learn more about Webberoni Pizza and to stay up to date with more heroic offers, visit LittleCaesars.com, download the Little Caesars app, and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and X.

*Plus tax where applicable. Delivery, service, and small order fees may apply. Available at participating locations for a limited time. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA; many areas in NY, OR, WA; and 3rd party online sites. ©2026 LCE, Inc. MARVEL and all related character names: © & 2026 MARVEL. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the Movie ©2026 CPII and MARVEL. All Rights Reserved.

β Excludes delivery. While supplies last. One poster per guest per day.

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza**, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and over 30 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow Little Caesars on TikTok, Instagram, and X.

** Top 4 national pizza chains.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and Justin Kuritzkes. Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Kevin Feige, p.g.a., Amy Pascal, p.g.a., Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor, p.g.a. produced the film. Executive Producers are Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo. Credits not final.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza