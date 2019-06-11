Little Caesars Arena Achieves LEED Silver Certification

"Little Caesars Arena was built with an end-user approach through every decision that was made, including a primary focus on sustainability and being a caretaker of the environment," said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. "We are pleased to announce that Little Caesars Arena has earned LEED Silver certification. As one of the busiest arenas in the world, we will continue to pursue innovative ways to improve the guest experience and operate efficiently through responsible sustainability processes."

Little Caesars Arena is a key anchor of The District Detroit. Along with the Chevrolet Plaza, four new restaurants, the Team Store retail outlet and new office space, Little Caesars Arena is bringing new life to a formerly under-utilized area of the city. Little Caesars Arena has brought more than 3,900 permanent jobs to the area and is home of the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and hundreds of other concerts, shows and events that bring people together and provide a wide variety of entertainment.

Little Caesars Arena has welcomed more than 4 million guests to its ticketed events since opening in September 2017. The arena is also committed to improving guest experience through environmental stewardship using LEED and achieved certification by implementing specific initiatives that include:

An erosion and sedimentation control plan approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been implemented.

Little Caesars Arena was awarded all five available points under the Development Density and Community Connectivity credit.

The efficient water fixtures in the multi-purpose arena have reduced the use of potable water by more than 40 percent.

The venue has achieved an energy cost savings of more than 17 percent.

More than 20 percent of the building's materials have been manufactured using recycled materials.

The Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) roof reduces the need for daytime lighting while offering the benefits of natural light. Solar heat gain is also controlled.

Construction materials were selected to promote healthy air quality for visitors by reducing exposure to harmful emissions.

The Little Caesars Arena ventilation system meets the standards for indoor environmental quality.

Lighting controls are provided for 100 percent of building occupants and 100 percent of shared multi-occupant spaces.

Little Caesars Arena received an exemplary rating for alternative and public transportation access.

More than 13 percent of the building's materials were locally sourced.

Little Caesars Arena has also achieved several other certifications and accolades indicating a commitment to service and community. In November 2017, just two months after opening to the public, Little Caesars Arena was awarded SAFETY Act Certification, the highest level of protection awarded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In July 2018, Little Caesars Arena partnered with KultureCity to make all events hosted at the multi-purpose arena sensory inclusive. In October 2018, the National Weather Service recognized Little Caesars Arena as "StormReady" and certified to spot, report and prepare for a wide range of weather conditions.

About Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena is a key anchor in The District Detroit and serves as the home of the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and countless other sports, entertainment and community events. Rich with the tradition of the Original Six™ and 11-time Stanley Cup champion Detroit Red Wings, the three-time world champion Detroit Pistons and Detroit's incredible musical heritage, the arena also features state-of-the-art technology, fan amenities, and active community spaces like the Via, the BELFOR Training Center and the Chevrolet Plaza. One of the busiest venues in the world, Little Caesars Arena received the prestigious Sports Facility of the Year award at the 2018 Sports Business Awards Ceremony, established by SportsBusiness Journal and SportsBusiness Daily to celebrate and recognize the leaders, visionaries and day-to-day practitioners who personify excellence in the business of sports.

About The District Detroit

Home to the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Red Wings, the Detroit Pistons and the Detroit Lions, The District Detroit is the epicenter of sports and entertainment in the heart of the city. It is the densest concentration of the four major sports teams in any urban core in the country. It is an evolving place with something for everyone fueling Detroit's incredible resurgence and attracting new investment in the city. Anchored by Comerica Park, Ford Field and the historic Fox Theatre, The District Detroit is home to the award-winning Little Caesars Arena, the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University and the new Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion. New businesses coming to The District Detroit include Tin Roof Detroit, The M Den, Frita Batidos, Sahara Restaurant & Grill, Union Joints and Warner Norcross & Judd. The District Detroit has brought more than 20,000 construction and construction-related jobs and 3,900 permanent jobs to this area of the city, resulting in an estimated $2.1 billion in total economic impact.

