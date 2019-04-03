Little Caesars® Hires Jeff Klein As New Senior Vice President Of Global Marketing

Little Caesars, home of the Hot-N-Ready Pizza and Pizza Portal pickup, is changing the way customers pick up pizza. The brand, which focuses on bringing customers value, quality, and convenience, will continue to evolve with the addition of new top marketing talent.

"I'm excited to welcome Jeff to our organization," said Dave Scrivano, President and CEO of Little Caesars, "With his impressive achievements and experience, I know we can count on him to grow our global brand and continue to shake up the pizza game like we've been doing for the past 60 years."

Jeff graduated with honors from Ontario's Wilfrid Laurier University. Personally, Jeff is a strong supporter of Autism Speaks, an avid runner, and is a self-described "weekend chef".

"I'm honored to be joining a storied family-focused brand with such a great reputation," said Klein, "I can't wait to extend our brand voice even further, sharing Little Caesars marketing message with consumers around the world."

