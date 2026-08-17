LITTLE CAESARS KICKS OFF FIFTH NFL SEASON WITH JUSTIN JEFFERSON, JARED GOFF AND GEORGE KITTLE

Officially Delicious: Starting August 17, the Iconic Pizza!Pizza!® Offer Gives Fans Two Large 1-Topping Pizzas for $4.99 Each When Purchased Together Online

DETROIT, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars is returning for its fifth year as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL with an Officially Delicious season-long lineup built for hungry football fans. The 2026 campaign will feature national partnerships with Justin Jefferson, Jared Goff and George Kittle, an expanded roster of 21 local team partnerships, and more opportunities for fans to enjoy Little Caesars pizza inside NFL stadiums.

Courtesy of Little Caesars Courtesy of Little Caesars Courtesy of Little Caesars

As the first play of the season, Little Caesars is bringing back its iconic Pizza!Pizza!® offer from August 17 through September 13. For four weeks, customers can get two large 1-topping pizzas for $4.99 each when they purchase both online using promo code PIZZAPIZZA.*

The Pizza!Pizza! phrase has been part of Little Caesars for generations, and the offer brings that familiar promise of more pizza and more value to one of the biggest gathering seasons of the year. Whether fans are feeding a full watch party or keeping the game-day lineup simple, the deal makes it easy to put two large pizzas on the table.

"Football season is all about bringing people together, and great pizza belongs at the center of those moments," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "As we enter our fifth year with the NFL, we are pairing the iconic Pizza!Pizza! value fans know with an incredible lineup of talent and our largest local team presence yet. From Justin Jefferson kicking off the season to Jared Goff and George Kittle appearing throughout the year, we are giving fans even more reasons to make Little Caesars their game-day go-to."

Jefferson will star in the campaign's first national commercial, bringing the Pizza!Pizza! offer to life as fans gear up for the season. Goff and Kittle will appear in additional national marketing throughout the year. Together, the three athletes will help Little Caesars show up across the season with a mix of football energy, humor, craveable pizza and the value fans expect from the brand.

Little Caesars is also bringing back the popular Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame, a fan-favorite tradition where guests can earn rewards simply by ordering and enjoying Little Caesars. Launching exclusively in the Little Caesars app starting on September 9, 2026, guests can complete Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame challenges on NFL gamedays for the chance to earn Little Caesars best rewards.β

Beyond bringing fans closer to the game, Little Caesars is using the start of the NFL season as an opportunity to give back. To kick off the season in Seattle, Little Caesars will bring the Little Caesars Love Kitchen to Byrd Barr Place on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, in partnership with the NFL and the Seattle Seahawks, to serve hot pizza to the community. The event reflects Little Caesars' long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and using the power of pizza to help bring people together.

At the local level, Little Caesars is expanding its NFL team partnership roster nationwide, giving more fans access to specialized branding, team content, digital promotions and in-game activations in their home markets.

Returning team partners include the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

New team partners include the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, and Seattle Seahawks.

Little Caesars is also expanding its in-stadium footprint with new concession offerings at the home venues of the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, giving more fans the opportunity to enjoy Little Caesars during the game.

With national talent, an expanded local footprint and season-long storytelling centered on craveable pizza and value, Little Caesars will continue connecting football fans through the shared rituals of game day all season long.

For more information about Little Caesars, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow @LittleCaesars on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

*Offer available at participating Little Caesars® stores from August 17 through September 13, 2026, for a limited time only. Offer available online only (excludes third-party sites). Purchase of two large round 1-topping pizzas is required. Enter promo code PIZZAPIZZA online or via the Little Caesars app to receive each pizza for $4.99 each in select markets. Prices higher in CA,AK, HI, and many areas in NY, OR, WA. Limit one (1) per person, per day. Plus tax where applicable. Delivery, service, and small order fees may apply. Prices may vary.Cannot be combined with other offers.

β Purchase required for Reward eligibility. Must be a legal resident of the 50 U.S. (DC), 18+ and have an account on the Little Caesars App. Available in the Little Caesars app only and at participating stores. Entry limited to Thurs, Sun, Mon only between 9/9/26-2/14/27. See challenges.littlecaesars.com for details.

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 30 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow Little Caesars on TikTok, Instagram and X.

*Limited to top four national pizza chains.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza