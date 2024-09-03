LITTLE CAESARS® KICKS OFF NFL SEASON WITH STAR-STUDDED LINEUP ON AND OFF THE FIELD - FREE DELIVERY AND PARTNERSHIPS WITH GEORGE KITTLE, AMON-RA ST. BROWN, JUSTIN JEFFERSON AND MORE

Guests can celebrate the beginning of the 2024 NFL season with free delivery * , among other fan-centered promotions

World's largest privately owned pizza chain is partnering with top NFL talent and focusing on giving back to communities

DETROIT, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With two years under its belt as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Little Caesars is gearing up for the 2024 season with a playbook filled with fan-centered promotions, delicious pizza and incredible value.

To kick off this NFL season, Little Caesars will celebrate its fans by making all deliveries totally fee-free. Starting on September 2, orders placed through the Little Caesars app or online at LittleCaesars.com will have a $0 delivery fee, with no additional service or small order fees. The free delivery promotion will run until September 15.

"We are so excited to build on the momentum from the last two years of this partnership, starting with offering free delivery once again for start of the season, helping football fans and pizza lovers make the most of their gameday experience," said Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. "Little Caesars has always been the value leader in the pizza space, and our partnership with the NFL has been incredibly successful in bringing that value to even more fans. As football and pizza are a perfect match, we're excited to offer free delivery once again this season, making it easier for football fans and pizza lovers to enjoy the game with their favorite Little Caesars pizza."

In its third year, Little Caesars is also bringing back the popular Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame, a fan-favorite tradition. It will be launched alongside Little Caesars brand-new Challenge program, which is designed to reward guests when they accept Challenges and order each NFL gameday**, exclusively in the Little Caesars app. The Pizza!Pizza! Pregame kicks off on September 5, allowing guests to participate by joining Little Caesars Challenges on gamedays and ordering their favorite pizzas and more!

To further elevate excitement, Little Caesars is building a dream team by partnering with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, among others, to star in a series of commercials centering around Little Caesars role as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL. Also, through Little Caesars longstanding partnership with Pepsi, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will have a leading role in commercials later this season.

Little Caesars is also partnering with several NFL teams to feature specialized branding and in-game activations in their local markets throughout the season. Participating teams include the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.

Little Caesars and the NFL have a strong track record of giving back to the community, and they're ready to tackle this year's partnership with even more heart. As part of the game plan, the Little Caesars® Love Kitchen®, a restaurant on wheels, will be rolling into key NFL event cities throughout the year. Teaming up with the league, they'll serve up pizza to communities in need, continuing their tradition of making a difference off the field.

The first serving will celebrate the start of the 2024 regular season in the home of Super Bowl LVIII Champions the Kansas City Chiefs on September 5th. Partnering with Downtown Council of Kansas City's community services center The Beehive and NourishKC's Kansas City Community Kitchen, pizza will be served to more than 700 people. The Little Caesars Love Kitchen has served nearly 4 million people in the 48 contiguous states and four Canadian provinces. Last season, the Love Kitchen and the NFL together served more than 2,000 people throughout four servings.

**Purchase required for Reward eligibility. Must be a legal resident of the 50 U.S. (DC), 18+ and have an account on the Little Caesars App. Available in the Little Caesars app only and at participating stores. Entry limited to Thurs, Sun, Mon only between 9/5/24-1/5/25. See littlecaesars.com/Challenges for details.

