Little Caesars Partners with Deliverect for Global Delivery Integration

Growth at world's largest privately owned pizza chain is enhanced further with new order management technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliverect , a global scale-up that integrates and accelerates online restaurant orders, announced today Little Caesars® has selected the company to help integrate and scale its global third-party delivery operations. The international, family-owned pizza chain, with stores in 28 countries and territories, will bolster its delivery services across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and enhance operations across additional international markets.

As the world's third-largest pizza company, Little Caesars is known for the convenience it offers its guests, from HOT-N-READY® carry out, to its Pizza PortalTM self-service mobile order pick-up stations, to delivery. To better meet the needs of and serve a broader customer base, the company continues to innovate by expanding its digital presence and use of third-party delivery partners. As a result of these efforts, consumers can now easily order Little Caesars through the company's website, mobile app, and third-party delivery channels, bringing them value, quality, and convenience.

"Pizza is synonymous with delivery and we are thrilled to support Little Caesars in its efforts to elevate and scale its third-party delivery operations to serve its customers better," said Zhong Xu, CEO and co-founder of Deliverect. "With our existing relationships and integrations with third-party delivery partners across the globe and our ability to streamline processes for our customers, we are uniquely positioned to support Little Caesars as they continue to thrive and expand across both marketplaces and geographic markets."

"As we continue to grow our presence around the globe, the ability to provide our customers with greater delivery options and to help our locations more efficiently offer delivery services, like we're doing together with Deliverect, is paramount," said Keith Faigin, Global Vice President, E-commerce & Data Analytics at Little Caesars.

Through Deliverect's reliable and secure technology, Little Caesars locations globally can now easily connect all of their third-party delivery channels to their point-of-sale (POS) system through a single integration. Deliverect's APIs allow brands to manage direct integrations more easily, shorten the time-to-market, and reduce costs when scaling their online delivery.

Locations also benefit from additional streamlined processes. They can eliminate the need for multiple tablets to manage order injections across all ordering channels, which ultimately drives efficiencies and better positions staff to focus on food preparation and customer service. Additionally, Little Caesars can now easily manage its menus and pricing across its stores anywhere in the world while allowing locations to customize their menus effortlessly for their markets as needed.

Additional benefits of the collaboration for the pizza chain include higher customer satisfaction, higher volume of delivery orders, and increased order accuracy.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global SaaS company that seamlessly integrates online orders from food delivery channels, such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, Deliveroo, and Just Eat, allowing food service establishments to improve operations, increase customer satisfaction, and boost profits. Over 43,000 businesses trust Deliverect's platform and suite of products to power their front-of-house and back-of-house. Available in 42 markets worldwide, Deliverect works with restaurants of all sizes as well as leading food brands like Taco Bell, Burger King, and Unilever. To find out more information, visit www.deliverect.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2073159/4275806/Deliverect_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Deliverect