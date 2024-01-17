Little Caesars Partners with Deliverect for Global Delivery Integration

News provided by

Deliverect

17 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Growth at world's largest privately owned pizza chain is enhanced further with new order management technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliverect, a global scale-up that integrates and accelerates online restaurant orders, announced today Little Caesars® has selected the company to help integrate and scale its global third-party delivery operations. The international, family-owned pizza chain, with stores in 28 countries and territories, will bolster its delivery services across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and enhance operations across additional international markets.

As the world's third-largest pizza company, Little Caesars is known for the convenience it offers its guests, from HOT-N-READY® carry out, to its Pizza PortalTM self-service mobile order pick-up stations, to delivery. To better meet the needs of and serve a broader customer base, the company continues to innovate by expanding its digital presence and use of third-party delivery partners. As a result of these efforts, consumers can now easily order Little Caesars through the company's website, mobile app, and third-party delivery channels, bringing them value, quality, and convenience. 

"Pizza is synonymous with delivery and we are thrilled to support Little Caesars in its efforts to elevate and scale its third-party delivery operations to serve its customers better," said Zhong Xu, CEO and co-founder of Deliverect. "With our existing relationships and integrations with third-party delivery partners across the globe and our ability to streamline processes for our customers, we are uniquely positioned to support Little Caesars as they continue to thrive and expand across both marketplaces and geographic markets."

"As we continue to grow our presence around the globe, the ability to provide our customers with greater delivery options and to help our locations more efficiently offer delivery services, like we're doing together with Deliverect, is paramount," said Keith Faigin, Global Vice President, E-commerce & Data Analytics at Little Caesars.

Through Deliverect's reliable and secure technology, Little Caesars locations globally can now easily connect all of their third-party delivery channels to their point-of-sale (POS) system through a single integration. Deliverect's APIs allow brands to manage direct integrations more easily, shorten the time-to-market, and reduce costs when scaling their online delivery.

Locations also benefit from additional streamlined processes. They can eliminate the need for multiple tablets to manage order injections across all ordering channels, which ultimately drives efficiencies and better positions staff to focus on food preparation and customer service. Additionally, Little Caesars can now easily manage its menus and pricing across its stores anywhere in the world while allowing locations to customize their menus effortlessly for their markets as needed.

Additional benefits of the collaboration for the pizza chain include higher customer satisfaction, higher volume of delivery orders, and increased order accuracy.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global SaaS company that seamlessly integrates online orders from food delivery channels, such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, Deliveroo, and Just Eat, allowing food service establishments to improve operations, increase customer satisfaction, and boost profits. Over 43,000 businesses trust Deliverect's platform and suite of products to power their front-of-house and back-of-house. Available in 42 markets worldwide, Deliverect works with restaurants of all sizes as well as leading food brands like Taco Bell, Burger King, and Unilever. To find out more information, visit www.deliverect.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2073159/4275806/Deliverect_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Deliverect

Also from this source

New Research from Deliverect Shows The Impact of Digitization on Discovery and Loyalty in the Restaurant Industry

Deliverect, a global scale-up that integrates and accelerates online orders for restaurants and food businesses, today announced new consumer...
Deliverect kooperiert mit Uber Direct und hilft Restaurants, ihren Lieferbetrieb zu optimieren und zu skalieren

Deliverect kooperiert mit Uber Direct und hilft Restaurants, ihren Lieferbetrieb zu optimieren und zu skalieren

Deliverect, ein globales Scale-up-Unternehmen, das Online Bestellungen für Restaurants und Lebensmittelgeschäfte integriert und beschleunigt, und...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.