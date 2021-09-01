Little Caesars® Pursues St. Louis Franchise Expansion With Goal Of Developing 35 New Units Across The Market

"Little Caesars is excited to provide further investment and job opportunities to local entrepreneurs, as well as amplify its presence in the St. Louis area," said Craig Sherwood, Little Caesars vice president of U.S. Development. "Little Caesars prides itself on being a family-owned company since it was established in 1959, and we treat our franchisees like family. We look forward to forming strong relationships with new owners who want to team up with a proven, innovative brand and bring our recognized value, quality and convenience to the families of St. Louis."

By adding 35 new stores, Little Caesars aims to employ more than 1,000 local residents. The brand will focus on multi-unit agreements to accelerate its growth beyond its existing 19 franchise locations.

Prospects interested in learning more about the brand and its growth opportunities in St. Louis are invited to attend an exclusive, live webinar event taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. CT. To register for this free event being hosted by key members of the Little Caesars franchise development team, please visit bit.ly/LCE_StLouis.

Little Caesars franchising investments start at around $360,000, with incentive programs available for veterans and first responders. Interested prospects should visit Franchise.LittleCaesars.com.

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

