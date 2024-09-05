LITTLE CAESARS® SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MIAMI DOLPHINS AND HARD ROCK STADIUM

Little Caesars® will serve as The Official Pizza Partner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

DETROIT, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of this exclusive partnership, Little Caesars will be prominently featured at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, with eight in-stadium concession stands offering our popular Super Slice pizza in both cheese and pepperoni options. Two of these stands will be fully branded Little Caesars locations, enhancing the game-day experience for fans with convenient access to our hot and fresh pizza. Fans can skip the line and order their favorite Little Caesar's pizza through the Hard Rock Stadium Mobile Ordering app, presented by Pepsi and powered by Cantaloupe, so they never miss out on the action.

In addition to serving pizza, Little Caesars is committed to giving back to the community through the Love Kitchen initiative. As part of this partnership, the organizations will collaborate to host a community event in the Miami area, with details to be announced at a later date.

This partnership also includes several key assets that will extend beyond the stadium. Little Caesars is teaming up with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to create engaging digital player content. Fans can also look forward to unique in-market integrations such as co-branded pizza boxes, exclusive crew hats for stores, and in-store point-of-sale materials featuring Jaylen Waddle.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Miami Dolphins and bring Little Caesars pizza to the passionate fans of South Florida," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "This partnership represents our shared commitment to excellence, both on the field and off, and we look forward to delivering unforgettable experiences to Dolphins fans throughout the season."

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division titles. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination and curator of world-class events. The best-in-class venue is home to the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami Hurricanes football team, the Orange Bowl, Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open presented by Itaú, major concerts, CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™. Due to its overall sustainability efforts, the multifunctional venue holds Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification and FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating. For more information, visit hardrockstadium.com.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

SOURCE Little Caesars