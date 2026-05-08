LITTLE CAESARS® RECOGNIZED AS AMERICA'S VALUE LEADER IN THE 2026 DATASSENTIAL 500

Little Caesars Recognized Among America's Top Restaurant Chains in Annual Datassential 500 Industry Benchmark Report

DETROIT, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, one of the world's largest pizza brands, today announced it has been named an America's Value Leader honoree in the annual 2026 Datassential 500, Datassential's flagship industry report recognizing the most influential restaurant chains shaping the future of foodservice.

The Datassential 500 ranks the top 500 U.S. restaurant chains by unit count, enriched with consumer sentiment, menu intelligence, and sales performance data to deliver a comprehensive view of the industry. The report is powered by Datassential's broader platform, which continuously analyzes more than 18,000 restaurant chains to track shifts in consumer behavior and market performance.

This year's report highlights a key industry shift: value is being redefined, as consumers increasingly balance price with quality, experience, and consistency. The Datassential 500 evaluates America's largest and most dynamic restaurant chains across 16 award categories, using a combination of proprietary consumer sentiment data, unit growth, brand performance metrics, and expert analysis to identify the brands leading the industry.

"Being recognized in the Datassential 500 is a meaningful reflection of how Little Caesars continues to show up for our guests - delivering on value, quality, and convenience in a way that fits their everyday lives," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer of Little Caesars. "As consumer expectations evolve, we're focused on making great pizza more accessible than ever, while continuing to innovate in ways that support both our customers and our franchisees."

The 2026 Datassential 500 report analyzes 244,000+ restaurant units across the U.S., tracking $447 billion in total sales to deliver one of the most comprehensive snapshots of the American restaurant landscape. Little Caesars recognition as America's Value Leader reflects its leadership in delivering accessible value, operational simplicity, and consistent quality at scale.

For more information about the 2026 Datassential 500, visit

Datassential.com/top-restaurant-chains.

About Little Caesars

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and over 30 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow Little Caesars on TikTok, Instagram, and X.

*Limited to top 4 national pizza chains.

About Datassential

Datassential is the global authority for food and beverage intelligence, helping brands, operators, and retailers make confident decisions in a complex and fast-changing industry. Founded in 2001, the company delivers trusted food intelligence through its all-in-one platform, Datassential One, which brings together menu, consumer, and sales intelligence alongside AI-powered analysis. More than 90% of the leading foodservice and consumer packaged goods companies rely on Datassential to understand market change and stay ahead of what's next.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza