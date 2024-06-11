Little Debbie® Apple Cinnamon Donut Sticks: A Flavorful Morning Twist!

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McKee Foods has expanded the Little Debbie portfolio with the introduction of Apple Cinnamon Donut Sticks. Available on shelves since late April, this new offering merges the classic experience of original Donut Sticks with the warm, inviting flavors of apple and cinnamon, making them a great addition to any morning routine.

Little Debbie Apple Cinnamon Donut Sticks and Glazed Donut Sticks

The Apple Cinnamon Donut Sticks feature a soft yet substantial texture, topped with an apple cinnamon-flavored glaze, creating a satisfying balance of texture and flavor. Ideal for on-the-go breakfasts, afternoon snacks, or alongside coffee or tea, these new additions are set to become a pantry staple for fans of Little Debbie.

Early consumer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Comments include "tastes like an apple pie and the original Donut Sticks had a baby!" and "It smells so good," with many praising the authentic apple flavor and aroma.

In response to consumer demand for more diverse and convenient breakfast options, McKee Foods continues to innovate while maintaining the quality and familiarity associated with the Little Debbie brand. The introduction of Apple Cinnamon Donut Sticks is a testament to this commitment.

Packaged in a 9.08 oz carton containing six individually wrapped pieces, Little Debbie Apple Cinnamon Donut Sticks are available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $2.79.

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,100 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods, a family bakery with annual sales of about $1.9 billion. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 7,000 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

