Little Debbie® Unveils Exciting New Flavor: Banana Puddin' Creme Pie

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McKee Foods, the maker of Little Debbie® snacks, is proud to introduce its latest innovation: the Banana Puddin' Creme Pie, coming in January 2026. With this launch, Little Debbie combines nostalgic dessert comfort with modern convenience — delivering the flavor of classic Southern banana pudding in a soft, sandwich cookie.

A Flavorful Twist on a Timeless Favorite

Little Debbie Banana Creme Pies

Fans of Little Debbie know the brand for its beloved line of creme pies — think Oatmeal Creme Pies, Nutty Buddy® Creme Pies and more. Building on that heritage, the Banana Puddin' Creme Pie was developed to evoke the timeless dessert experience: layers of soft vanilla cookie, banana-flavored creme and a hint of sweet custard.

Soft, sweet vanilla cookies sandwich a fluffy banana-flavored creme for a taste that's dreamy, comforting and irresistibly snackable. Inspired by the beloved banana pudding dessert, this treat brings homemade charm to every bite.

"Our mission was simple," said Kenny Hammontree, Little Debbie Brand manager. "We wanted to take the comforting, nostalgic flavor of banana pudding and bring it into a snack-cake format you can enjoy anytime — without spoons, bowls or the mess."

Banana Flavor Is Having Its Moment

Turns out, banana is having a moment! From smoothies to desserts, this classic flavor is popping up everywhere — and fans can't get enough of its creamy, nostalgic sweetness. But when it comes to soft sandwich cookies, there's been a big banana-sized hole in the lineup… until now!

Little Debbie's Banana Puddin' Creme Pie fills that gap perfectly, blending two fan favorites — the cozy taste of banana pudding and the soft, sweet texture of our signature creme pies. It's the kind of treat that makes snack time feel like home, one bite at a time.

Whether you're a longtime fan of Little Debbie or discovering the brand for the first time, the Banana Puddin' Creme Pie invites you to "take a break" in the best way — with a sweet bite that's both playful and comforting. Make it part of your everyday snack lineup or save it for those moments when you crave something a little extra.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Corporate Information Contact

Mike Gloekler

Corporate Communications and PR manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440

Cell: (423) 364-4431

Email: [email protected]

Brand and Product Information Contact

Jennifer Cummins-Askew

Marketing Operations and Advertising manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 24611

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family bakery with annual sales of about two billion. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,400 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,000 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE McKee Foods