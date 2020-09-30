Little Dish Debuts Nutritionally Balanced Toddler Meals in Target Stores Throughout US

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Dish, the first brand on the market to offer fresh, nutritious, heat-and-serve toddler entrees, announced today its launch in Target stores throughout the US. The brand, which was founded in the UK in 2006, can now be found in the produce section of select Target stores. Available dishes include: Macaroni & Cheese and Pasta & Tomato Sauce, with more varieties to launch in the coming months. Each dish is nutritionally balanced to make mealtime easier for parents and to help them introduce their toddlers to healthy eating habits.

Little Dish was founded by Hillary Graves, who upon realizing there was a gap in the market for fresh and easy food options for toddlers, decided to pioneer this entirely new category. With the precedent that your child's food should never be older than your child, she set out on a mission to provide a range of fresh meals with 100% natural ingredients.

Each Little Dish meal is made with natural and wholesome ingredients that introduce a variety of tastes and textures to support a diverse palate and healthy eating tendencies. The meals are packed with vegetables, low in sodium, free from additives and preservatives, and have no added sugars.

To ensure that every meal is nutritionally balanced and has the correct amount of calories, protein, fiber, and healthy fats for growing toddlers, the team has worked collaboratively with Nicole Avena, Ph.D., a research neuroscientist, child nutrition expert, and author of What to Feed Your Baby and Toddler (2018). In order to create the best tasting meals, Little Dish has "Tiny Tasters" in the US and UK who are the first to sample and approve meals from the Little Dish kitchen.

"When I had my first baby, I couldn't believe the options for store bought baby and toddler food could sit on the shelf for up to two years. It didn't seem right that the food was older than my baby! At Little Dish we believe that fresh, healthy, delicious food should be kept in the fridge, not the pantry. Many parents don't always have time to prepare daily meals and we want to make it easy for them to feed their children fresh, healthy food even when they are short on time," says Graves. "We have been very encouraged with the positive feedback and success in the UK and are excited to be bringing Little Dish to more US families."

"The first 1,000 days in a child's life are crucial for cognitive development and immune functioning," says Dr. Avena. "Nutrition during this period can have a lasting effect on toddlers through adulthood, and it's important children get key nutrients that support healthy brain development."

Having established themselves as a trusted brand in the UK, Little Dish's Target launch in the US is a huge milestone, and they have plans to further expand both distribution and product offerings in the coming months. Little Dish products retail for $4.99/dish at Target stores in the US.

About Little Dish

As a new mom living in London, New York native Hillary Graves was shocked to learn that most baby and toddler food sold in the supermarkets was actually older than her child. So, in 2006 from her Notting Hill flat, she launched Little Dish: a range of fresh meals for children 12-36 months made with all-natural, wholesome ingredients that taste deliciously homemade. Little Dish's award-winning recipes are packed with vegetables, low in sodium, free from additives and preservatives, and have no added sugars. To ensure each meal is nutritionally balanced, Little Dish worked closely with Nicole Avena, Ph.D., research neuroscientist, toddler nutrition expert, and author of What to Feed Your Baby and Toddler (2018). Their meals are also all taste tested and approved by their team of "Tiny Tasters." After much success in the UK, Little Dish is now pioneering this new category of heat-and serve toddler entrees in the US and can be found in the produce section of select Target stores throughout the country. To learn more about the brand you can visit LittleDish.com, find them on Instagram @LittleDishUSA, or email at [email protected].

Contact: The Co-Op Agency

Erica Markle | 203-980-9953

[email protected]

SOURCE Little Dish

Related Links

http://LittleDish.com

