Little Diversified Architectural Consulting and Hughes Group Architects Join Forces

News provided by

Little Diversified Architectural Consulting

24 May, 2023, 07:31 ET

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Diversified Architectural Consulting (Little), a national transdisciplinary design firm, announces the strategic acquisition of Hughes Group Architects in Sterling, VA. Combining Hughes Group Architects' strength in public safety, university and K-12 schools and recreation with Little's established Workplace, Retail and Healthcare practices will offer a wide array of talent to the greater Washington, DC area and beyond.

"People are the heartbeat of everything we do at Little," said Carolyn Rickard-Brideau, Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Little. "We are excited to have the talented people from Hughes Group Architects join us to deepen our bench depth in our community and education sector clients."

Gavin Myers, AIA, a Principal at Hughes Group Architects, will serve as the new Office President for Little's Northern Virginia office. "Joining Little offers our team the unparalleled resources and expertise of a national transdisciplinary design firm while enhancing our commitment to outstanding client service," Myers said.

With a shared passion for design and rich histories that span decades, Little and Hughes Group Architects are committed to improving human experience and organizational performance through responsible, innovative design.

"We are proud of the legacy Hughes Group Architects has built since our founding in 1977," said Amado Fernandez, AIA, NCARB, Principal at Hughes Group Architects. "We look forward to continuing our high level of client service in our next chapter with Little, a firm that shares our vision of crafting meaningful projects for our varied communities."

About Little Diversified Architectural Consulting

Little is a national design firm recognized for crafting exceptional solutions that elevate client performance in the community, retail, workplace and healthcare industries. With nearly 400 professionals across the U.S., the firm combines expertise in traditional architectural services with proficiency in additional architectural consulting services. Visit www.littleonline.com.

About Hughes Group Architects

Since our founding in 1977, Hughes Group Architects has secured a national reputation for the skills and imagination required for innovative designs and the integrity needed for on-time, in-budget project completions. Hughes Group is a nationally respected, award-winning design firm with projects including Public Safety, Higher Education, K-12 Schools, Recreation and Athletics Facilities, and Commercial Architecture. Visit www.hgaarch.com.

SOURCE Little Diversified Architectural Consulting

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.