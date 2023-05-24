Little Diversified Architectural Consulting and Hughes Group Architects Join Forces

"People are the heartbeat of everything we do at Little," said Carolyn Rickard-Brideau, Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Little. "We are excited to have the talented people from Hughes Group Architects join us to deepen our bench depth in our community and education sector clients."

Gavin Myers, AIA, a Principal at Hughes Group Architects, will serve as the new Office President for Little's Northern Virginia office. "Joining Little offers our team the unparalleled resources and expertise of a national transdisciplinary design firm while enhancing our commitment to outstanding client service," Myers said.

With a shared passion for design and rich histories that span decades, Little and Hughes Group Architects are committed to improving human experience and organizational performance through responsible, innovative design.

"We are proud of the legacy Hughes Group Architects has built since our founding in 1977," said Amado Fernandez, AIA, NCARB, Principal at Hughes Group Architects. "We look forward to continuing our high level of client service in our next chapter with Little, a firm that shares our vision of crafting meaningful projects for our varied communities."

About Little Diversified Architectural Consulting

Little is a national design firm recognized for crafting exceptional solutions that elevate client performance in the community, retail, workplace and healthcare industries. With nearly 400 professionals across the U.S., the firm combines expertise in traditional architectural services with proficiency in additional architectural consulting services. Visit www.littleonline.com.

About Hughes Group Architects

Since our founding in 1977, Hughes Group Architects has secured a national reputation for the skills and imagination required for innovative designs and the integrity needed for on-time, in-budget project completions. Hughes Group is a nationally respected, award-winning design firm with projects including Public Safety, Higher Education, K-12 Schools, Recreation and Athletics Facilities, and Commercial Architecture. Visit www.hgaarch.com.

SOURCE Little Diversified Architectural Consulting