Little Free Library Announces Volunteer Engagement Initiative 'Team LFL'

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all volunteers! Today the Little Free Library® (LFL) nonprofit organization unveiled its new volunteer engagement initiative: Team LFL. Groups and individuals in the U.S. can join Team LFL to discover volunteer opportunities in their area that support Little Free Library boxes and broaden access to books. From "Book Restocker" to "Little Free Library Locator" there is a volunteer role suited to your skills and interests.

Phoenix-based Southwest Human Development, one of the nation's largest early childhood nonprofits and a longtime LFL partner, is joining Team LFL to keep their area Little Free Libraries brimming with books.

"We have installed over 300 libraries in Phoenix area neighborhoods where we know children do not have access to books in their homes," said Jake Adams, Chief Development Officer, Southwest Human Development. "We are excited to be able to start Team LFL in Phoenix to ensure the sustainability of our Little Free Libraries and ensure that when a child finds one of these libraries in their neighborhood, it won't be empty! Books, early literacy and language development are the foundation for a great start in life."

How to Join Team LFL

Sign up to be a member of Team LFL by clicking "Join" on Team LFL's volunteer hub ( volunteer.littlefreelibrary.org )

( ) Search for volunteer opportunities and events in your community

Register for the volunteer opportunities that interest you

Report your completed activities to show your impact and encourage other Team LFL volunteers

Sample Volunteer Roles

Book Restocker: Distribute books to Little Free Library boxes in your area

Book Drive Coordinator: Organize a community book drive to fill local Little Free Libraries

Little Free Library Locator: Help keep LFL's mobile app and online world map up-to-date by reporting libraries not found at a listed location

In addition to adults, businesses and community organizations, youth volunteers are encouraged to sign up for Team LFL. Existing Little Free Library stewards in the U.S. are welcome to sign up for Team LFL too. They are also eligible to receive support from Team LFL members and can submit their volunteer requests in the Team LFL volunteer hub .

"We love how Little Free Library stewards build community through their book-sharing boxes," said LFL Community Engagement Manager Brianna Stapleton Welch. "If you've ever visited a Little Free Library and wondered how you could get involved, join Team LFL! Volunteers can connect with stewards to expand book access. Many opportunities are flexible to fit your schedule."

Join Team LFL and learn more: littlefreelibrary.org/join-team-lfl/

ABOUT LITTLE FREE LIBRARY

Little Free Library® (LFL) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds community, inspires readers and expands book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Library book-sharing boxes. There are more than 175,000 registered Little Free Libraries worldwide in all 50 states, in 121 countries and on all seven continents. LFL has received the World Literacy Award as well as honors from the Library of Congress, National Book Foundation and others. The organization grants Little Free Libraries full of books to underserved areas through its Impact Library and Indigenous Library programs and champions diverse books through its Read in Color initiative. LittleFreeLibrary.org .

