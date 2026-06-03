Little Greek Expands Florida Presence with New Franchise Agreement

Fresh, Cooked-To-Order Mediterranean Franchise Brings New Miami and Ft Lauderdale

Development, Eyes Further Growth in State

TAMPA, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Greek Fresh Grill, the Mediterranean brand serving bold, cooked-to-order dishes with an American twist, is expanding its footprint in Florida having recently signed a deal with an area representative for the Miami and Ft. Lauderdale areas. The franchise partner will develop up to 30 locations in the markets over the next 10 years. The fast-casual Florida favorite is gearing up for a busy year of growth in the Sunshine State as they also just re-opened their location at Tropicana field and are eyeing additional expansion in the state.

Little Greek Fresh Grill which is headquartered in Tampa currently has 35 locations throughout Florida. The brand has strong name recognition with over 20 years in the state and has built a dedicated following since opening its first location. Looking to expand further, the brand is actively targeting 100 locations throughout the state.

"We know that because of the care and quality we put into every menu item, Little Greek will thrive in the Long Island area, backed by strong support from our home office team as we continue delivering fresh, high-quality food to the community,"

"We're confident Little Greek will be a strong fit for the Miami and Ft. Lauderdale community because guests in Florida already love fresh, high-quality food served with genuine hospitality," said Bryan St. George, COO and VP of Operations at Little Greek. "Combined with the support and operational experience of our home office team, we believe the brand is well-positioned for long-term success in the market."

Little Greek recently celebrated the re-opening of its location at Tropicana Field on April 6, following a full rebuild after the venue sustained significant damage during Hurricane Milton in 2024. The reopening marks a meaningful milestone for the brand, underscoring its resilience and commitment to reaching the community where they are.

Similarly, Little Greek is also dominating in their home market of Tampa, providing a variety of menu items at the Benchmark International Arena. The brand's growing presence at baseball, soccer, hockey, and concert events highlights Little Greek's momentum in Tampa and across the state. The franchise's ability to connect with customers through diverse live-event experiences and the way for future expansion in similar venues across the state.

Since launching its franchise program in 2011, Little Greek has grown into a strong franchise system with a people-first approach that really sets them apart. With 50 locations open to date, the brand is all about passionate, hands-on partners who are deeply involved in their restaurants and their communities. In return, franchisees receive robust, end-to-end support from a seasoned leadership team with decades of experience in franchising and restaurant growth.

"Backed by over 20 years of experience and expertise, we understand the needs of both our franchisees and customers, which has allowed us to be a leader in the competitive QSR space," said Nick Vojnovic, President of Little Greek. "Our customers are incredibly loyal because they know the flavor, freshness and value we deliver are hard to match, and they continue to reward us with repeat business."

What keeps guests coming back? It starts in the kitchen. Little Greek's menu is built around high-quality ingredients, scratch-made recipes and dishes cooked fresh to order. From hand-prepared meats to traditional favorites like dolmades that are crafted through a 17-step, two-and-a-half-hour process, the brand delivers authentic Mediterranean flavor with a modern approach. Delivering generous portions and strong value, Little Greek has become a go-to choice for customers looking for satisfying, high-quality meals.

Little Greek is proving you don't need a massive investment to make a big impact. With startup costs typically ranging from $150,000 to $350,000 the brand offers an accessible entry point into the fast-casual space though investment costs may vary by location, buildout requirements and other factors. With strong momentum, a proven model and a standout product, Little Greek is inviting the next generation of franchisees to join a brand that's equal parts flavorful and forward-thinking.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with Little Greek Fresh Grill, visit www.LittleGreekFranchising.com .

About Little Greek Fresh Grill

Little Greek Fresh Grill is a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand serving fresh, made-to-order dishes inspired by traditional recipes with a modern American twist. Since franchising in 2011, the brand has grown to 50 locations across Florida, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Texas, with approximately 80% operated by franchise partners. Known for its streamlined model, strong unit-level economics and low initial investment of $150,000 to $350,000, Little Greek offers an accessible and scalable franchise opportunity. Backed by a seasoned leadership team, the brand prioritizes owner-operators and provides hands-on support to drive long-term franchisee success and thoughtful growth.

Contact: Liam Johnson, Franchise Elevator, [email protected]

SOURCE Little Greek Fresh Grill