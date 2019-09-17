Little India Celebrates its 21st Birthday with Free All You Can Eat Lunch Buffet and Live Entertainment

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, September 21st, 2019, Little India Restaurant & Bar is turning the tables with a 21st birthday celebration that treats all of Denver, Colorado residents to a free all you can eat lunch buffet and entertainment at its Downing Street location. Known for its authentic Indian cuisine and family-like atmosphere, Little India has been honored with many awards and rave reviews over its more than two decades in business. As a thank you to the Denver community residents that have helped make the restaurant a longtime favorite of the city's culinary scene, the afternoon will be filled with delicious Indian cuisine and live entertainment provided by local performers, the Quantum Beings of the Miraculous.

"We're thrilled to share the exciting news about our upcoming 21st birthday celebration. Since we just turned 21 and now officially consider our restaurant a responsible adult, we wanted to show our thanks to the city of Denver for its support all these years. To show our appreciation for the community that raised us from a baby to an adult, we're serving free all you can eat lunch buffet to guests at our Downing location on September 21st, 2019," says Simeran Baidwan, owner of Denver's two Little India locations.

The festivities will kick off at 11 am on September 21st, hosted by founding family the Baidwans and the rest of the Little India staff at the Downing Street location. Attendees will be able to sample the food that made Little India famous, with free all you can eat lunch buffet available until the party ends at 3 pm. Plenty of customer favorites are expected to be served during the birthday celebration, making it the perfect event for new guests and return visitors alike. In addition to a plethora of exceptional Indian food, guests will also enjoy live entertainment provided by Denver performers, the Quantum Beings of the Miraculous. The group's signature style is nearly impossible to capture in words, though their work is available for browsing on their Facebook and YouTube pages. An innovative blend of trip-hop, cosmic jazz, chanting, and ethereal vocals combine with tribal instruments and tempo trance grooves for an experience that's unlike anything else, making this performance one guests won't forget anytime soon.

Authentic Indian cuisine staples like tandoori chicken, curry, and naan bread baked in the restaurant's traditional ovens are among the most popular dishes on the Little India menu, wowing guests with impeccable flavors and fine ingredients. The restaurant's chefs began their careers in Northern India, eventually moving to Little India in Denver where they now share their culinary prowess and passion for Indian cuisine with guests every day. With more than two decades under their belt and hope for many more to come, the family behind Little India Restaurant & Bar are proud to be part of the Denver community.

Visit Little India's Facebook page today so you can make plans to join the Denver community at the restaurant's much-anticipated 21st birthday celebration this Saturday, September 21st. An event invite is available on Facebook as well.

About Little India Restaurant & Bar

Established in 1998, Little India Restaurant & Bar has been a Denver-area favorite for more than two decades, delighting patrons with authentic Indian cuisine and charming service. Time-honored culinary traditions and beloved family recipes set Little India apart, earning it numerous mentions and industry accolades such as "Best Indian Restaurant" and "Best Lunch Buffet" in Denver. Owned and operated by the Baidwan family, Little India is a Denver mainstay, adored by critics and locals alike.

For more information, please contact Simeran Baidwan at 223008@email4pr.com or 720-341-8444, or visit https://www.littleindiaofdenver.com . Details about the event are also available at Little India's Downing location, at 2390 S. Downing St., Denver, CO 80210 (Phone number: 303-298-1939).

