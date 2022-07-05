Little India Offers $10 All-You-Can-Eat Lunch Buffet to Give Guests a Break

DENVER, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little India of Denver, Colorado is now offering ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT LUNCH BUFFET this summer to help offset rising costs when inflation is at an all-time high. The limited-time offer allows guests to enjoy the buffet with Cocktail Samosas, Masalas, Curries from the all-time-favorite Saag & Kormas, complemented by Bottomless Non-Alcoholic Beverages and $1 Tamarind Margaritas (Limit 3) for just $10.

"We get it! Rising inflation is driving up the costs of gas and everyday items, and we want to provide our customers with low-cost, high-quality meal options," says Robert Yoakum, General Manager Operation Little India of Denver. "We are offering a $10 ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT LUNCH BUFFET to allow our guests to enjoy dining out with their families and friends again. No need to worry about breaking the bank!"

Now through July 31, 2022, the $10 ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT LUNCH BUFFET is available all day, every day, for dine-in & take-out at our 3 participating Denver locations:

330 E 6th Ave. Denver, Colorado 80203 (303.871.9777)

2390 S Downing St. Denver, Colorado 80210 (303.298.1939)

3496 W 32nd Ave. Denver, Colorado 80211 (303.561.2855)

Lunch buffet (choice of the following):

Lunch Buffet – Masala, Saag, Korma, Bhuna, Vindaloo along with tons of Vegetarian, Vegan & Gluten Free Options.

Naan Bread – Freshly Baked Naan Bread in the Clay Oven. (Tandoor)

– Freshly Baked Naan Bread in the Clay Oven. (Tandoor) Salad Bar – Salads, Chutneys, Dressings, Pickles, Alu Chat, Channa Chat & other condiments.

Bottomless Cocktail Samosas & $1 Tamarind Margaritas. (Limit 3)

Tamarind Margaritas. (Limit 3) Bottomless Beverage (choice of soda, tea, or regular lemonade)

For more information about Little India, please contact Robert Yoakum at (720)589-0963 or [email protected]. Little India is owned and operated by Simeran Baidwan.

