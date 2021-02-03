Little Kitchen Academy CEO, Co-Founder Joins PHIT America Board

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHIT America, the national non-profit dedicated to improving the physical and mental health of children, is excited to announce that Brian Curin, the CEO and co-founder of the Little Kitchen Academy, recently joined the PHIT America Foundation Board.

Brian Curin

Jim Baugh Founder of PHIT America, believes Brian is the start of a new breed of board members in bringing an added focus on nutritional education for children. "Brian understands and totally supports PHIT America's mission to improve the physical and mental health of children through increased physical activity and is committed to a total health plan for children. As a successful businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Brian has an extensive background and deep network to align goals in support of PHIT America's goal to get 50 million children active and healthy in the U.S.," said Baugh.

States Brian Curin, "I strongly believe in the PHIT America mission and share the organization's passion for promoting a healthy lifespan. At Little Kitchen Academy we are focused on creating a foundation for a healthy life for children through responsible eating choices and practical life-skills acquired in a safe, inspiring and empowering space. Increased physical activity and healthy eating habits are so indispensable to start children on their journey to leading an active, healthy life, so I am thrilled be joining PHIT in helping to realize this important goal."

Brian and his wife Felicity launched Little Kitchen Academy in 2019 in Vancouver, Canada and will be entering the USA this summer. Little Kitchen Academy is the first of its kind Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen, and already has global expansion plans with several new locations opening this year throughout Canada and the US. Brian has built some of the most recognized brands globally including Flip Flop Shops, Moe's Southwest Grill and Cold Stone Creamery, and has been involved in many non-profit organizations including Heart & Stroke Foundation, American Heart Association, Soles4Souls, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Make-a-Wish Foundation.

"I see a huge partnership developing as we provide the ultimate pathway for healthy children," adds Baugh. "The UNICEF 2020 Report shows the issue. USA Kids are ranked last in physical health…38th out of 38 countries. And, in another study, USA Kids were ranked 47th out of 50 countries in fitness."

"Having Brian on our Board is exciting. Having a total health plan for children is an ultimate goal."

Through its established physical activity programs, PHIT America has introduced over 600,000 kids to physical activity in over 1,000 schools. PHIT welcomes private and corporate donations in its pursuit to end the Inactivity Pandemic. Donate and learn more about PHIT America by visiting PHITAmerica.org. All data and research sources can be found on IP.PHITAmerica.org. PHIT America is led by Sports Industry Hall of Fame member and former President of Wilson Sporting Goods, Jim Baugh.

For more information: Jim Baugh, Founder, PHIT America, [email protected], 312-213-6444

SOURCE PHIT America