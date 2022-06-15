LITTLE KITCHEN ACADEMY WILL BE CHANGING LIVES FROM SCRATCH WITH THEIR NEW PODCAST, MEET ME IN THE KITCHEN, HOSTED BY SCOTT RINTOUL

Inspired by Little Kitchen Academy, Meet Me in the Kitchen will tell intimate, unexpected stories that explore the common threads of humanity and illuminate what brings us together. Through the power of dialogue and storytelling, the podcast will share the purpose-driven people and brands passionate about building a more educated, able, and healthy society.

"In the process of building Little Kitchen Academy, we were humbled by the incredible people who wanted to be a part of this brand and by the students, parents, instructors, and partners who have chosen to join us in changing lives from scratch," said Felicity Curin, co-founder/co-CEO and COO. "The reason I think this podcast is so powerful is it gives us the opportunity to share the beauty and joy we experience every day at Little Kitchen Academy with parents and the public. I see this as an opportunity for parents to meet the people making the decisions behind LKA, to understand why they make those decisions, and to explore how the people behind this brand are creating an incredible experience for their child. I hope this podcast will spark the curiosity of our parents just like our Instructors do every day with our students."

After the idea emerged, there was no doubt for the Curins who should host these deep, honest, inspiring conversations. They immediately reached out to seasoned broadcasting professional Scott Rintoul. Rintoul has been a fixture in sports broadcasting for the past twenty years, starting at the iconic Sports Page before weaving Sportsnet and multiple sports radio stations into his resume. In addition to reporting on a vast array of local sports during that span, he has covered numerous major sporting events, including multiple Grey Cups & Super Bowls, a Stanley Cup Final, and the 2010 Olympics. He is also a proud member of the LKA Family. His wife Fiona Rintoul is the Global Director of Franchise Partner Support for Little Kitchen Academy and the sister of LKA co-Founder and co-CEO Felicity Curin. Scott and Fiona's two children, Abigail and Emily, also play a starring role in much of LKA's marketing and will be featured in a future episode of the podcast.

The first three episodes of Meet Me In The Kitchen were released today. The first features an in-depth conversation with LKA co-founders and co-CEOs Brian and Felicity Curin about the story of how Little Kitchen Academy came to be and the impact they have seen it have over the past three years since opening the doors at the Flagship location LKA Point Grey, in Vancouver, Canada. The second episode is a fascinating conversation with BIRKENSTOCK Americas CEO David Kahan, exploring his unique experience in developing brands and why he, and BIRKENSTOCK, chose to be a part of Little Kitchen Academy. The third episode features the Curins' three daughters, Bronwyn, Gabriella, and Gwendolyn Curin, discussing what it was like to see their parents develop this concept and why all three have chosen to be a part of the company as Instructors.

"I am honored to be one of the first guests for Meet Me In The Kitchen," said David Kahan, CEO of BIRKENSTOCK Americas. "I feel truly grateful to be at the point in my career where I can work exclusively with purpose-driven brands that I believe in and want to see succeed. Little Kitchen Academy brings such joy to the world, and I am excited for more people to learn about the concept and the people behind it through this podcast."

Meet Me In The Kitchen is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and on the Little Kitchen Academy website:

littlekitchenacademy.com/meetmeinthekitchen

About Little Kitchen Academy

Little Kitchen Academy is the key ingredient for an independent child. The first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen is focused on providing a safe, inspiring, and empowering space for children to identify, develop, and refine their senses. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the concept was co-founded by proven global brand and franchise expert and serial entrepreneur Brian Curin, his wife, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, and visionary Felicity Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, on the belief that by empowering children with practical life skills and knowledge in a positive and joyful environment, they and their company will effect positive lifestyle changes that result in a healthier world. True to its mission, LKA lives to create a more educated, able, and healthy society through mindful, healthy eating choices, and is committed to changing lives, from scratch to consumption. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy, LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line, The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone, and One Tree Planted. In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with Iron Chef Cat Cora, AeroGarden, BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, Emeco, ChopValue, Welcome Industries, and PRISE Inc. Little Kitchen Academy's flagship venues are located in Vancouver, B.C., and Los Angeles, Calif.

