Little Latke Debuts New Flavor Lineup, Elevating Its Signature Latke Crisp with Savory and Sweet Heat Profiles

DALLAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Latke, the world's first shelf-stable potato latke crisp and a breakout favorite among snack lovers, today announced the launch of two new flavors — Garlic Parm and Spicy Honey Dijon — has expanded its lineup with bold, craveable profiles that build on the brand's signature crispy latke experience.

Spicy Honey Dijon and Garlic Parm Little Latke Spicy Honey Dijon, Original, Garlic Parm Little Latke

Inspired by the classic homemade latke, Little Latke reimagines a beloved comfort food as a light, crispy, anytime snack. With the introduction of Garlic Parm and Spicy Honey Dijon, the brand is giving consumers even more ways to enjoy that nostalgic flavor, now with a modern, elevated twist.

Garlic Parm delivers a rich, savory bite with notes of roasted garlic and aged parmesan, while Spicy Honey Dijon balances subtle heat with a touch of sweetness for a more trend-forward snacking experience. Together, the new flavors complement the brand's Original crisp, offering a lineup that spans classic, indulgent, and sweet-heat profiles.

"As we continue to scale, expanding our flavor lineup is a key part of how we show up across more occasions and retail environments," said Taylor Blue, founder and CEO. "We're building Little Latke into a brand that blends nostalgia with innovation in a way that keeps consumers coming back."

Like the Original, the new flavors are crafted with Non-GMO potatoes, avocado oil, and clean-label spices, continuing Little Latke's mission to create nostalgic comfort snacks without compromise.

Little Latke is available online at littlelatke.com, and the new flavors are rolling out to select retailers nationwide. A 3-pack is available for $20 and a 12-pack for $60.

About Little Latke

Little Latke is an award-winning, fast-rising snack brand and the creator of the world's first shelf-stable potato latke crisp, delivering a crispy, craveable take on the beloved homemade latke made with clean, simple ingredients. Founded in November 2024, the brand has quickly built a cult following for its nostalgic flavor, chef-level crunch, and innovative format. Little Latke is redefining modern comfort snacking, bringing joy, nostalgia, and better-for-you ingredients to snack aisles nationwide. Learn more at littlelatke.com.

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SOURCE Little Latke