Little Leaf Farms Begins Commissioning of New Tennessee Greenhouse, Accelerating Expansion Amid Growing Demand

The 20-acre greenhouse will be the highest volume indoor leafy green facility in the world

DEVENS, Mass., August 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Leaf Farms, one of the country's largest1 and fastest-growing packaged salad brands, announced today that it has begun commissioning its newest greenhouse in Manchester, Tennessee, with the first seeds now planted at the facility. The milestone comes ahead of schedule as Little Leaf Farms accelerates the launch of the greenhouse in response to strong demand from retailers and consumers.

Aerial view of Little Leaf Farms’ new 20-acre greenhouse in Manchester, Tennessee, which will expand the company's capacity to supply fresh leafy greens nationwide.

The new 20-acre greenhouse represents the first phase of Little Leaf Farms' Tennessee campus, where it has the space to expand to 80 acres, and marks a significant step in the company's continued national expansion. This facility will increase Little Leaf Farms' capacity to supply fresh, locally grown leafy greens nationwide.

"Consumers are paying more attention than ever before to where and how their lettuce is grown, and we're seeing that translate into increased demand for Little Leaf Farms products," said Paul Sellew, Founder and CEO of Little Leaf Farms. "At the same time, retailers are prioritizing a safe, clean, consistent, high-quality supply of leafy greens they can count on year-round. We accelerated our timeline in Tennessee because the market is telling us very clearly that it wants more of what we grow."

Little Leaf Farms grows in state-of-the-art greenhouses designed to deliver consistent quality and freshness 365 days per year. This controlled environment enables Little Leaf to grow with no pesticides and ensures that every drop of water entering the greenhouse is fully purified to eliminate any potential pathogens. Little Leaf Farms' automated growing system allows its greens to be seeded, grown, harvested, and packaged without ever being touched by human hands, which in combination with water management, is a key component of the company's "Clean From the Start" growing approach.

Scaling to Meet Growing Demand

Little Leaf Farms' Tennessee expansion comes as the company continues to gain share in the broader packaged salad category. Now the fourth-largest packaged salad brand in the U.S.,1 Little Leaf Farms continues to see strong growth, even as the indoor-grown produce industry undergoes a period of transition. The company is accelerating investments in additional capacity and is in active discussions for several new campus locations as it works quickly toward establishing a full national footprint.

"We've always believed there was an opportunity to fundamentally change what consumers should expect from their leafy greens," Sellew continued. "Today, we're competing at scale in the broader packaged salad category, and we're still just getting started. Our growth and the demand we continue to see gives us tremendous confidence in our approach and the opportunity ahead, and Tennessee is an important next step toward bringing Little Leaf Farms to more households across the country."

The Manchester campus builds on Little Leaf Farms' growing national footprint, which includes greenhouse campuses in Devens, Massachusetts and McAdoo, Pennsylvania. The company will celebrate the official opening of its eighth greenhouse in the coming months.

For more on Little Leaf Farms, visit littleleaffarms.com.

Nielsen Pre-Packaged Salad Category Total U.S xAOC 26 weeks through 7/11/26

About Little Leaf Farms

Little Leaf Farms is on a mission to transform the food system by growing better food in a better way. Using advanced greenhouse technologies, Little Leaf Farms is growing fresh, sustainably farmed lettuce 365 days per year. Little Leaf Farms utilizes purified rainwater, natural sunlight, and high-tech automation to grow better leafy greens via soil-less hydroponic farming. The fresh, long-lasting baby greens are harvested without ever touching human hands and are free from harmful pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides. For more information, visit littleleaffarms.com or @littleleaffarms.

SOURCE Little Leaf Farms