Little Leaf Farms Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

DEVENS, Mass., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Leaf Farms, the country's #1 producer of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled environment agriculture (CEA), is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

Making its debut on the World's Most Innovative Companies list, Little Leaf Farms is redefining the packaged salad category through its advanced greenhouse model, growing leafy greens year-round with a focus on freshness, quality, and sustainability. By harvesting daily and delivering to grocers in as little as 24 hours, the company has set a new benchmark for freshness and shelf life, helping shift consumer expectations across the category. At a pivotal moment for controlled environment agriculture, Little Leaf Farms has emerged as the industry leader – now representing over 50% of the indoor lettuce market and becoming the fastest-growing packaged salad brand in the U.S.1

Innovation across infrastructure and products continues to fuel the brand's sustained growth. Over the past year, Little Leaf Farms advanced its expansion plans with a new 215-acre site in Manchester, Tennessee, initially slated for 40 acres of greenhouse space with an option to grow to 80 acres. The company also broadened its footprint with an additional greenhouse at its McAdoo, Pennsylvania campus and introduced a new product innovation: Romaine Leaf Lettuce. Through its controlled environment model, Little Leaf Farms uses 90% less water than traditional farming, eliminates chemical runoff, and produces up to 30 times the yield of field-grown lettuce.

"This recognition from Fast Company underscores what innovation in agriculture can achieve," said Paul Sellew, founder and CEO of Little Leaf Farms. "We're focused on building a scalable, sustainable approach to agriculture – one that expands access to fresh produce and fuels a food system that is more localized and resilient."

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

ABOUT LITTLE LEAF FARMS

Little Leaf Farms is on a mission to transform the food system by growing better food in a better way. Using advanced greenhouse technologies, Little Leaf Farms is growing fresh, sustainably farmed lettuce 365 days a year. Little Leaf Farms utilizes captured rainwater, natural sunlight that shines through high transmission glass, and solar-powered energy in their precise, soil-less hydroponic farming. The crispy, flavorful baby greens are harvested without ever touching human hands and are free from harmful pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides. For more information, visit littleleaffarms.com or @littleleaffarms.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

1 Nielsen, Pre-Packaged Salad Category, Total US xAOC 52 Weeks Ending 2/21/26

SOURCE Little Leaf Farms