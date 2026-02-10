Little Leaf Farms Hires New Chief Growing and R&D Officer

Tim de Kok brings over 25 years of experience in leading large-scale, high-tech horticultural greenhouses across North America

DEVENS, Mass., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Leaf Farms, the country's #1 producer of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled environment agriculture (CEA), today announced the appointment of Tim de Kok as Chief Growing and R&D Officer. In this role, de Kok will lead all growing, research and development efforts, advancing the company's high-tech greenhouse innovation while supporting continued scale across its operations.

Tim de Kok Headshot

As a fourth-generation grower, de Kok brings more than 25 years of experience leading large-scale, high-tech greenhouse operations across North America. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled production systems for vegetables and specialty crops in state-of-the-art greenhouses, overseeing multi-site operations, complex start-ups and cross-functional teams' operation in diverse climate zones.

"Tim's deep growing expertise and proven ability to scale advanced production systems make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Paul Sellew, Founder and CEO of Little Leaf Farms. "As we continue to expand, he will help ensure we maintain the highest standards of quality, consistency and innovation while continuing our commitment to sustainable farming practices."

Little Leaf Farms recently opened a new greenhouse at its McAdoo, Pennsylvania campus, cementing the site as the largest leafy greens facility in the world. The company is also developing a new campus in Manchester, Tennessee, which is expected to be fully operational later this year and will supply fresh leafy greens to the Midwest, Southeast, and Texas.

"Now is an exciting time to join Little Leaf Farms as the team prepares to expand with a new Tennessee greenhouse, said de Kok. "I've known Paul for more than 20 years and have long respected his vision and leadership. Little Leaf Farms has built something special, and I'm thrilled to be working alongside the team to help scale the business while continuing to set the standard for quality and innovation in CEA."

As Chief Growing and R&D Officer, De Kok will play a critical role in overseeing Little Leaf Farms' proprietary growing systems, optimizing crop performance, and supporting the company's long-term growth strategy.

For more on Little Leaf Farms, visit littleleaffarms.com.

About Little Leaf Farms

Little Leaf Farms is on a mission to transform the food system by growing better food in a better way. Using advanced greenhouse technologies, Little Leaf Farms is growing fresh, sustainably farmed lettuce 365 days a year. Little Leaf Farms utilizes captured rainwater, natural sunlight that shines through high transmission glass, and solar-powered energy in their precise, soil-less hydroponic farming. The crispy, flavorful baby greens are harvested without ever touching human hands and are free from harmful pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides. For more information, visit littleleaffarms.com or @littleleaffarms.

SOURCE Little Leaf Farms