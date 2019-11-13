Little Neck Care Center Recognized Among Best Nursing Homes in Nation by U.S. News for 2019-20

LITTLE NECK, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima Care, which maintains an ownership interest in a network of independent skilled nursing and rehabilitative care centers across New York State, today announced that Little Neck Care Center, a boutique, post-acute nursing and rehabilitation facility, has been recognized by U.S. News as one of the Best Nursing Homes in the nation for 2019-2020.

Little Neck Care Center Top Nursing Home

According to U.S. News, there are over 1.3 million individuals, including 1 in 10 aged 85 and over, in a U.S. nursing home. Best Nursing Homes assigned over 15,000 eligible nursing homes an overall rating from 1 to 5. This rating evaluates a wide range of care in the home, including both long-term residents with chronic needs and short-term patients who may receive rehabilitation following a hospital stay. In 2019, U.S. News added a Long-Term Care rating to improve their ability to provide consumer decision support. The report found that the quality of care provided varies widely. The report itself is aimed to help families research facilities and find nursing homes that excel in the type of care needed for their loved ones.

"For the aging population in America, a nursing home should meet the specific level of care based on the needs of each patient or resident," said Kim Castro, Editor and Chief Content Officer, U.S. News, "The U.S. News Best Nursing Home ratings hone in on measurements like emergency room visits, quality of staff and proper distribution of medical and physical therapy."

Little Neck Care Center is now among the 19% of U.S. SNFs that earned at least one 'High Performing' rating in what is believed to be the most in-depth analysis of U.S. nursing homes ever published. The Care Center has been serving the Greater Queens Borough and Nassau County community for more than 40 years. Following a philosophy of "people, not just patients", they strive to provide all residents and their families with the most dignified and supportive care and take pride in their ability to do so with dignity, compassion and respect. In 2018, the facility received a Five-Star overall rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and, that same year, also won Bethpage's Best of the Boro Best Nursing Facility award.

"According to a recent Population Reference Bureau (PRB) report, the aging of the baby boomer generation could fuel a 75 percent increase in the number of Americans ages 65 and older requiring nursing home care to about 2.3 million in 2030 from 1.3 million in 2010. These are significant numbers and we want to be prepared," said Eric Mendel, CEO, Avenir Healthcare Group and owner of Optima Care. "To have Little Neck Care Center listed among the best in the nation is just the top of a very large mountain when it comes to where Optima Care is continually striving to get to in terms of quality service, technology and both patient and family care. The future is around the corner and the significance of aging with poise and top-of-the-line support going forward is shared by both our facility and our patients."

Mendel was recently recognized among the Top 100 Healthcare Leaders for 2019 by the International Forum on Advancements In Healthcare and was also recently appointed to the Age-Friendly NYC Commission by the Office of the Mayor with the aim of making New York City the foremost leader in age-forward cities.

All Medicare and Medicaid-certified nursing homes that were part of the July 2019 CMS nursing home provider census were evaluated by U.S. News. A total of 2,969 facilities were recognized as U.S. News Best Nursing Homes: 2,250 in Short-Term Rehabilitation and 1,139 in Long-Term Care. This year, 420 nursing homes received this designation for both stay types.

The recently renovated Little Neck Care Center offers residents a small, intimate environment meant to feel 'at-home'. The center provides traditional nursing home long-term care, short-term rehabilitation and respite care. In addition, they offer a range of specialty services that include an amputee recovery program, Alzheimer's and dementia care, and wound care in addition to specialty care for those with respiratory or pulmonary challenges. Always looking to the future, the center is determined to keep their perfect ranking going into the future.

About Optima Care

Optima Care owns a network of nursing home, assisted living and rehabilitative care centers across New York State. At Optima Care, we believe the key to great care is focusing on the person, not the patient. It's not just a mantra but a mandate, a responsibility to ensure your loved one receives the best possible care and comfort. This belief guides our every action. We don't see doctors or therapists, bed numbers or illnesses. Just people helping people. Unrelenting in our pursuit of care, benevolent in our approach to administering it, we promise to stop at nothing to help your loved one live life forward, to the fullest. www.myoptimacare.com

About Little Neck Care Center

Our mission at Little Neck Care Center is to ensure your loved ones receive the best possible care available. Our facility is clean, safe and staffed by doctors and nurses that truly care about improving patients' lives one day at a time. www.littlenecknursing.com

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Media Contact:

Avenir Healthcare Group

press@avenirhc.com

Related Images

little-neck-care-center-award.png

Little Neck Care Center Award

Little Neck Care Center Top Nursing Home

SOURCE Little Neck Care Center

Related Links

http://www.littlenecknursing.com

