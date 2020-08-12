Little Newtons Early Education Centers Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Newtons Early Education Centers -- with a mission to change early childhood education through its innovative curriculum -- is pleased to announce it landed on Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in 2020.

"We are honored to have earned a spot on this prestigious list," says Alise McGregor, CEO and founder of Little Newtons. "While many companies pride themselves on growth, we are most excited that our growth means more families have been impacted by our program and more children have benefited from an educational focus early in life."

Little Newtons has seen significant growth every year since the first center opened in Plymouth, Minnesota in 2009. Today, Little Newtons operates five early education centers, including four in Minnesota and one in Illinois. This spring, Little Newtons initiated school-age programs to support families dealing with school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are supporting families through our school-age program which provides a safe place for students to get help with distance learning. This allows teachers to teach, students to learn and lets parents focus on parenting during the global pandemic," says McGregor.

Little Newtons utilizes a unique innovative curriculum based on the idea kids can learn anything. Students as young as infants hear five different languages in classrooms every day. They are taught everything from the parts of a plant to the presidents to the Periodic Table of Elements.

McGregor says, "I searched for this kind of education when my oldest daughter was born. When I couldn't find it, I decided to open my own center with an intensive academic curriculum. We started with seven kids in a classroom. Eleven years later, we've helped hundreds of kids get a head start on their education."

For more information, please contact Allison Ortiz at [email protected] or 612.924.3788.

About Little Newtons:

Little Newtons Early Education Centers was founded in 2009 by Alise McGregor. With a background in nursing, Alise designed a high-quality educational program to give kids a head start in life. Little Newtons operates five centers, with four in Minnesota and one in Illinois. For more information, visit littlenewtons.com .

Allison Ortiz

612.924.3788

[email protected]

Littlenewtons.com

SOURCE Little Newtons

Related Links

http://Littlenewtons.com

