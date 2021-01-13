Little Northern Bakehouse Debuts First Organic Varieties, Showcasing Gluten-Free - and now Organic - Bread Can Be Both Tasty and Nutritious

ABBOTSFORD, BC, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Northern Bakehouse, a Canadian leader in gluten-free and plant-based breads and bakery products, announces the addition of three new certified organic gluten-free breads to their robust lineup: Organic Ancient Grain, Organic Oatmeal, and Organic Original. Following Little Northern's commitment to offer gluten-free products that don't sacrifice taste and texture, the three new varieties are made from organic whole grains and seeds to deliver truly delicious bread.

As consumers continue seek ways to support their overall health and wellbeing for themselves and their families, organic products are becoming more desired than ever. According to a survey1 conducted by the Organic Trade Association last Spring, 90% of "likely organic shoppers" said organic products are more important to them than ever as they shop during the pandemic. Tasty, certified organic gluten-free bread is a rare find, but Little Northern Bakehouse is meeting consumer's needs to deliver greatness when it comes to gluten-free.

"At Little Northern Bakehouse we are committed to making healthier, gluten-free breads everyone can enjoy and as consumers are seeking out more organic options, we've responded by bringing that option to the gluten-free category as well," says Darren Mahaffy, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Northern Bakehouse. "We are excited to now offer an even larger variety of products that differ greatly from the current options in the category – for both those who are celiac and those who eat gluten-free for health reasons."

Organic Ancient Grain, Organic Oatmeal, and Organic Original join Little Northern's full suite of products, including gluten-free breads, bagels, sprouted breads, pizza crusts, rolls and buns that are all non-GMO, plant-based, peanut and nut-free, and third-party verified glyphosate-free, appealing to a wide-variety of diets and food preferences.

The new loaves retail for $6.99 USD and $6.99 CA and will be available in the freezer aisle at Sprouts and other natural food grocers in the U.S. and at Choices, Loblaws, Longos, Metro, Nature's Fare, Sobeys, and Whole Foods in Canada in the coming months.

About Little Northern Bakehouse

Little Northern Bakehouse exists to make great tasting bread and bakery products that are gluten-free, non-GMO and plant-based, along with a new line of certified organic varieties. Little Northern Bakehouse believes that everyone should have the freedom to enjoy delicious food regardless of dietary restrictions. Little Northern Bakehouse products are light in texture and have the consistency and feel of regular bread. To learn more about Little Northern Bakehouse products and for recipes, visit the brand's website at www.LittleNorthernBakehouse.com.

