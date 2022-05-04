Little Otter Presents: "When to Worry", A Virtual Discussion for Children's Mental Health Awareness Week

Calling all parents: kids' mental health is now a mental health crisis, and we want to talk about it - renowned child psychiatrist and Little Otter co-founder Dr. Helen Egger, comedians-turned-dads The Dumb Dads, and Sirius XM radio co-host and podcaster Nicole Ryan

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One in 5 children had an impairing mental health disorder even before the pandemic and only 20% of children who needed help ever received care. And it's only been getting worse. That's why Little Otter, a personalized mental health app for families, with a focus on children 0-14, presents "When to Worry", an informative discussion on pediatric mental healthcare as part of Children's Mental Health Awareness Week. The virtual discussion will take place on Thursday, May 5, at 1pm EST/10am PST.