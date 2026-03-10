Little Palm Island Announces Landmark Culinary Partnership with Chef Curtis Duffy and Executive Chef Rodrigo Albornoz

As one of the few properties worldwide to be awarded Three Michelin Keys, Little Palm Island pairs its celebrated sense of place with the precision and artistry of Chef Duffy, whose Michelin-starred career has helped define modern fine dining. Working in close partnership with Chef Albornoz, Chef Duffy will help guide the continued evolution of the resort's culinary program — from menu development and technique to presentation and guest experience — building upon the strong foundation already established in The Dining Room.

At its core, this chef-to-chef synergy is defined by shared passion and a commitment to elevated craft. Chef Albornoz will continue to lead the culinary team and day-to-day operations, while working alongside Chef Duffy to refine and expand the island's culinary identity. Together, the chefs will craft seasonally driven menus blending Chef Albornoz's Mediterranean sensibility with Chef Duffy's progressive fine-dining approach, highlighting exceptional seafood and vibrant flavors.

The partnership represents a natural alignment of talent and vision. Chef Albornoz brings more than a decade of experience and a Michelin-starred background to Little Palm Island, where his thoughtful, ingredient-driven cooking has shaped the resort's distinctive dining experience. Chef Duffy's involvement introduces an additional layer of refinement and perspective, creating a dynamic culinary dialogue that will continue to evolve over time.

Chef Duffy, recognized with seven Michelin stars over the course of his career, is the chef-owner of Ever Restaurant and After Bar in Chicago and one of the most respected figures in contemporary fine dining. Known for his meticulous technique and progressive approach to cuisine, Chef Duffy has earned international acclaim for Ever, which has maintained two Michelin stars annually since opening. Through this partnership, Chef Duffy brings his celebrated philosophy of precision and artistry to one of the most extraordinary settings in the world.

"I'm truly excited about this partnership with Little Palm Island and Chef Rodrigo," said Duffy. "It's a rare opportunity to bring our shared commitment to craft and ingredient‑driven cuisine to one of the most special destinations in the country. Together, we're creating an experience that respects and elevates the character of Little Palm Island."

Chef Albornoz began his culinary career in Miami at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami before holding positions at Fox's Sherron Inn, Palazzo Del Sol at Fisher Island, and Four Seasons at The Surf Club. He later joined Fiola in Washington, D.C., where he contributed to the restaurant maintaining its Michelin star status in 2023 and 2024.

"Partnering with Chef Duffy marks an exciting evolution for our culinary program at Little Palm Island," said Albornoz. "His perspective and precision complement the vision we've built here, and working together allows us to push the experience even further while remaining grounded in the flavors and character of the island."

"At Little Palm Island, every detail is shaped with intention – and our culinary program is no exception," said Camilo Miguel Jr., founder and chief executive officer of Mast Capital. "The collaboration between Chef Curtis Duffy and Chef Rodrigo Albornoz brings together two remarkable talents whose shared philosophy of precision, creativity, and respect for ingredients will define the next chapter of dining on the island. It is a partnership that reflects our continued commitment to offering experiences that are as exceptional and distinctive as the destination itself."

For more information, call Little Palm Island Resort & Spa at 1-888-413-0560 or visit www.littlepalmisland.com. Little Palm Island is located at 28500 Overseas Highway, Little Torch Key, Fla. 33042.

About Little Palm Island:

Set discreetly within turquoise waters off the Lower Florida Keys, Little Palm Island is an award-winning private four-acre island retreat offering an intimate escape for discerning travelers. Accessible only by boat or seaplane, the adults-only resort invites guests to disconnect from the expected in a setting defined by privacy, natural beauty, and understated luxury. Thatched-roof bungalow suites are thoughtfully positioned within a lush tropical landscape, creating a serene sense of seclusion. The island's culinary program is inspired by seasonality and the surrounding waters, complemented by attentive, intuitive service designed to ensure a seamless stay. A Michelin Three-Key destination and recipient of numerous international accolades, Little Palm Island is consistently recognized among the world's most exclusive island resorts. Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, the island has welcomed dignitaries, cultural icons, and global tastemakers seeking exceptional privacy and tranquility. For more information, visit www.littlepalmisland.com or call 305.684.8341.

About Chef Curtis Duffy:

Curtis Duffy is a Michelin-starred chef and owner of Ever Restaurant and After Bar in Chicago. Duffy built his career in some of the city's most influential kitchens, including Charlie Trotter's, Trio, Alinea, and Avenues, before opening Grace in 2012. Grace earned three Michelin stars for four consecutive years before closing in 2017. His journey was documented in the 2015 film For Grace. In 2020, Duffy opened Ever, which has held two Michelin stars since its debut. He later launched After, recognized as one of Esquire's 2023 Best Bars in America, and The Canvas by Ever, a customizable upscale event space. Duffy won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes in 2016 and has appeared on Top Chef, Iron Chef, and The Bear. He serves on the advisory board of the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. His 2025 memoir, Fireproof, became a USA Today bestseller.

About Mast Capital:

Established in 2006, Mast Capital is a value-oriented real estate investment company with integrated development and asset management teams. Mast Capital has made successful acquisitions in the residential, hospitality, office, retail and land sectors, and targets opportunistic and value-add investments in existing property, ground-up development, distressed real estate, and note purchases. The firm employs a sophisticated approach to structuring its acquisitions, maximizing value to its investors while providing creativity and flexibility to sellers and other third parties to execute highly complex transactions. Mast Capital is led by a senior management team with over 75 years of combined real estate experience and transactions totaling more than $5 billion. For more information on Mast Capital's portfolio, visit www.mastcapital.com.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts:

The Noble House Hotels & Resorts portfolio is a collection of 30 luxury and upscale hotels, resorts, and experiences across North America—all designed for discerning travelers seeking to escape the daily routine. Noble House can be trusted to unlock the most authentic experiences in the most compelling destinations. This promise is delivered through their carefully curated collection that pairs boutique local charm with consistent high service and comfort standards. All concepts within their collection offer immersive, active adventure experiences that bring out the best of their destinations. Headquartered in Seattle, their family-owned business philosophy creates value for each concept's community, environment, ownership, staff, and guests. The portfolio includes: over 75 restaurants, bars, and lounges; the Napa Valley Wine Train; a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Mexico; a range of beachfront resorts from California to Florida; luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, Wyo. and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco. In 2024 and 2025, Noble House was named one of the top 25 hotel brands on T+L's annual World's Best list. For more information, visit www.noblehousehotels.com or call 877.NOBLE. TRIP.

