Little River Band to Perform Benefit Concert At Allergy & Asthma Network's 35th Anniversary Gala

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary rock group Little River Band will perform a special benefit concert on Wednesday, May 6, in Washington, D.C. in support of Allergy & Asthma Network, a leading national nonprofit patient education and advocacy organization.

The concert, part of Allergy & Asthma Network's 35th anniversary celebration and gala, will be held at the historic Warner Theater, located at 513 13th Street NW. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and is open to the public. General admission tickets are available for $70.00 each (plus service charge) and can be purchased online at Universe.com/LittleRiverBand.

Allergy & Asthma Network and Little River Band are partnering to raise awareness of Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease (AERD), a chronic medical condition that involves asthma, persistent nasal polyps and a sensitivity to aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID).

AERD affects approximately 1.2 million to 1.6 million people in the United States, including 7 percent of all asthma patients. Rhonda Nelson, wife of Little River Band lead singer Wayne Nelson, was diagnosed with AERD in 2002. She serves as Allergy & Asthma Network's spokesperson for AERD.

"AERD is a very complex disease – delayed diagnosis and misdiagnosis are common," Rhonda Nelson says. "Symptoms do not always respond to conventional treatments and patients often experience chronic sinus infections and respiratory issues. With proper treatment, people living with AERD can live a full, active life. It doesn't have to stop you from doing things you enjoy. If you suspect you have AERD, search for a doctor who is knowledgeable about the disease and can give you an accurate diagnosis."

"We are thrilled to host the benefit concert with Little River Band and help advocate for patients," says Allergy & Asthma Network President/CEO Tonya Winders. "By raising awareness, especially among healthcare professionals, we aim to encourage vigilance in identifying, understanding and managing the disease."

Little River Band found its way into the hearts of music fans everywhere soon after the classic rock group was founded in 1975. Throughout the 1970s and '80s, Little River Band recorded a series of multi-platinum albums, with more than 10 songs reaching the Top 40 on U.S. music charts, including ten top 20 singles for six consecutive years between 1977 and 1983. Their many hits include: "Cool Change," "Help Is On its Way," "Reminiscing," "Lady," "Lonesome Loser" and "Take It Easy On Me."

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending needless death and suffering due to asthma, allergies and related conditions. The Network specializes in sharing patient-friendly, medically accurate information through its award-winning magazine Allergy & Asthma Today, E-newsletter, AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org and numerous community outreach programs. Join at AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org/join.

Contact: Gary Fitzgerald

Allergy & Asthma Network

703-641-9595

gfitzgerald@AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org

Contact: Donna Nolan Wilson

ITS Promotions

615-301-8652

ITSEntertainment@msn.com

SOURCE Allergy & Asthma Network

Related Links

http://www.aanma.org

