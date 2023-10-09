Little Rock Becomes Home to Newest Rally House Store

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, is excited to expand its presence in Arkansas with a new storefront. Rally House Outlets of Little Rock makes the second location in Little Rock, AR, this time on the city's south side. Fans in the area will enjoy shopping an array of officially licensed sports apparel and collectibles for many popular teams alongside one-of-a-kind local merchandise at this store. 

Rally House debuted its first Arkansas location earlier this year, and the company is proud to have three stores in this iconic state now. "Rally House Outlets of Little Rock is ideal for all the passionate fans in southern Little Rock," District Manager Andrew Mills describes. "Our store has plenty of team gear and hometown merch so that every customer can represent in style all year long!"

A major benefit to shopping at Rally House Outlets of Little Rock is the many renowned brand names in stock, such as Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Adidas, and others. Along with an array of high-quality products, this new Rally House store also offers gear for a wide range of pro and college teams, like the Arkansas Razorbacks, Little Rock Trojans, Dallas Cowboys, and St. Louis Cardinals, to name a few.

Rally House Outlets of Little Rock stands out by providing passionate residents and tourists with distinct local apparel and gifts. Customers can browse an extensive selection of local Arkansas gear inspired by the many landmarks and themes in the area, including uniquely designed RALLY Brand™ apparel.

Patrons can count on Rally House Outlets of Little Rock for top-tier customer service and a comprehensive inventory. Still, the company encourages shoppers to explore www.rallyhouse.com for more options that can ship nationwide.

Rally House recommends customers visit the Rally House Outlets of Little Rock Store Page or follow on Instagram (@rally_house) and Facebook (@RallyHouse) for the latest store updates and company news.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

