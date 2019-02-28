Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau Shines Light on Urban, Outdoor Attractions in New Tourism Creative

"As Arkansas's capital city, Little Rock is somewhat of an undiscovered gem," said LRCVB's Bill Fitzgerald, Vice President of Marketing & Communications. "The city has gone through a major urban renewal in recent years with downtown revitalization, a $70 million performing arts venue restoration, renovation and expansion, the Clinton Presidential Center's presence, six sites along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail including Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site (a Top Ten Trail destination), and an ever-growing skyline with healthy hotel growth. Our culinary scene is second to none with historic landmarks, white linen options, farm-to-table fare, international cuisine and artisan specialty shops. Local craft breweries, wineries and an internationally award-winning distillery have put Little Rock on the map as a city on the move, and the Locally Labeled passport is a great way to experience them all. It's a great time to be in Little Rock," he added.

As The Natural State's cultural core with attractions, museums and more, Little Rock also holds its rightful place as an outdoor adventure hub with a bounty of breathtaking landscapes and recreational offerings. The beautiful Arkansas River runs right through the heart of downtown, offering kayaking and paddling opportunities, and the Arkansas River Trail is a 17-mile multi-use loop along the water connected by multiple pedestrian bridges. And just minutes from downtown are several rock climbing, hiking and mountain biking havens that offer outdoor fun for all skill sets. It's a side of Little Rock that's often been overlooked… until now.

Little Rock, Arkansas, is a unique blend of Southern charm and hospitality wrapped into a new, contemporary Southern style. A city of approximately 200,000 residents, it's a place worth experiencing. As prime spring and summer vacation planning occurs, it's the perfect time to schedule a visit.

About Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB)

The LRCVB is the official destination marketing organization for the City of Little Rock, charged with marketing and selling the city as a meeting, sports and leisure travel destination. It also operates the Robinson Center, Statehouse Convention Center, River Market and multiple parking facilities. LRCVB is governed by the Little Rock Advertising & Promotion Commission. For more information, visit www.LittleRock.com.

