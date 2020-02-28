Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau Unveils New Advertising Campaign in Conjunction with 50th Anniversary

"As Arkansas's #1 travel destination, Little Rock has experienced tremendous growth in both our leisure travel and convention sectors, a trend that began with the 2004 opening of the William J. Clinton Presidential Center, and has been escalating each year," said LRCVB President & CEO Gretchen Hall. "This new advertising campaign builds on that momentum and further elevates our position of showcasing all that Little Rock has to offer," she added. The campaign is a fresh approach to the bureau's widely popular campaign of the 1990s; a beloved local favorite — Big On Little Rock . The re-imagined version is designed to appeal to people in multiple national target markets, as well as local and in-state markets. Based on LRCVB research, top out-of-state markets include Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Memphis, Nashville, Shreveport, Kansas City and Chicago. Paid media begins running in those markets and in Arkansas on March 1.

"We work with meeting and event planners, members of the national and international media, and people visiting from out of town and we're constantly hearing how pleasantly surprised they are and how much they love Little Rock. The other thing we hear from visitors over and over again is how fantastic our people are ­– people who are truly genuine and nice. Our residents are our most valuable resource. Little Rock truly is BIG on Little Rock," said Hall. "We conducted research, and focus grouped people inside and outside our industry. It became clear that looking to our future called for a nod to the past," she added.

The campaign launch coincides with the 50th anniversary of the creation of the city's Advertising & Promotion (A&P) Commission, the governing body of LRCVB. Since 1970, the bureau has served as the official destination marketing organization of Little Rock. It is charged with improving the quality of life and the local economy by bringing visitors, meetings, conventions and events to the city; responsibly managing public funds in its charge; efficiently operating the buildings it manages; and serving customers, visitors and delegates with courtesy, knowledge and skill. LRCVB manages the Statehouse Convention Center, Robinson Center, River Market (Ottenheimer Hall, First Security Amphitheater and open-air pavilions) and multiple parking facilities.

LRCVB's actual anniversary date is May 4. A series of special tourism-related events and programming is scheduled May 3-10, concurrently during the 2020 National Travel & Tourism Week. Headliner anniversary events include:

May 4 : Industry-wide Community Service Projects Day

: Industry-wide Community Service Projects Day May 5 : Wall of Honor for those who have greatly contributed to the organizational success

: Wall of Honor for those who have greatly contributed to the organizational success May 6 : Clinton Speaker Series with a panel highlighting the history and impact of Little Rock A&P Commission & LRCVB

: Speaker Series with a panel highlighting the history and impact of Little Rock A&P Commission & LRCVB May 7 : Throwback "Big Downtown Thursday" party

2019 was a significant year for Little Rock travel and tourism. The city and Pulaski County account for 25% of total travel expenditures in Arkansas, and 20% of the state's total travel-related employment. Little Rock is the county's largest DMA (designated market area). Download the full annual report here.

Pulaski County Statistics:

$1.8 Billion travel spending generated

travel spending generated $108 Million local and state taxes generated

local and state taxes generated 13,600 travel-related employment

(Source: 2018 Arkansas Tourism Economic Impact Report)

2019 Key Highlights:

542 events held at LRCVB managed facilities

621,989 total attendees

$14.9 Million in A&P prepared food and lodging tax collections (up 4.19% over 2018)

in A&P prepared food and lodging tax collections (up 4.19% over 2018) 374 future meetings secured with an estimated $81.5 million direct spending impact

direct spending impact 30 travel journalists hosted

10,500+ fan and follower growth on social media

Little Rock Accolades:

Top 12 Places to Live – Outside Magazine

Magazine 10 U.S. Cities to Watch in 2020 – Worth Magazine

Magazine Next Hottest Foodie Destination – Foodie Flashpacker

8 Awesomely Diverse U.S. Cities – Matador Network

Best Place to Live in Each U.S. State – Business Insider

#7 of "America's Top 10 Small Cities for Prosperity" – Resonance Consultancy

