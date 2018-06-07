Little Rock Cosmetic Surgeon Appointed to Arkansas State Medical Board

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhys L. Branman, MD is the newest member of the Arkansas State Medical Board. The Little Rock cosmetic surgeon was sworn in by Governor Asa Hutchinson during a brief ceremony on May 10th and will serve a six-year term as a Congressional District Member.

"I am honored to be selected for this important role," states Dr. Branman, a board certified cosmetic surgeon who has served patients at the Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center for the last 20 years. "My commitment to providing the highest standard of patient care has shaped my practice approach from day one, and I look forward to sharing that commitment with my fellow board members and helping the Arkansas medical community uphold and advance its commitment to patient health and safety, ethical practice, and excellence in care."

The Arkansas State Medical Board was established in 1955 by the General Assembly to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public and advocate on their behalf by overseeing licensing and regulatory practices of medical providers in Arkansas. The board consists of 14 members, including 12 licensed, actively practicing physicians and medical providers and 2 citizen members.

As one of two medical doctors representing District 2, which incorporates the greater Little Rock area, Dr. Branman will participate in major board duties including the licensing of physicians and a variety of medical providers in the state of Arkansas. He will also review citizen complaints, participate in disciplinary hearings when necessary, and advise on changes to regulatory practices in the medical community.

About Dr. Rhys Branman

A graduate of Vanderbilt University Medical School, Dr. Rhys Branman is board certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Maxillofacial Surgery and has focused his practice on cosmetic surgery for the breast, face and body since 1998. Throughout his career, he has remained active in the medical community in Arkansas and nationwide, serving both as Consultant to the Surgeon General in the area of facial cosmetic surgery and Board Examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery.

Known for his personable approach and cosmetic surgery expertise, Dr. Branman has been voted Little Rock's favorite cosmetic surgeon in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette's "Best of the Best" contest six times. He has been featured on Dateline NBC as well as numerous local TV stations, most notably as a frequent guest on KATV's Good Morning Arkansas.

Dr. Branman says that his position on the Arkansas State Medical Board will allow him to execute his commitment to excellent patient care and outcomes on a larger scale: "In my cosmetic surgery practice, the safety, health, and happiness of my patients always comes first. Ideally, every citizen in Arkansas should feel confident they will receive excellent care from their medical providers. As a Medical Board member, I will work to ensure that patients have access to qualified individuals who provide safe, effective treatment."

About Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center: Board certified cosmetic surgeon Dr. Rhys Branman specializes in cosmetic surgery for the breast, body and face as Medical Director of the Little Rock Cosmetic Surgery Center. A governor-appointed member of the Arkansas State Medical Board, he is a 6-time Arkansas Democrat-Gazette "Best of the Best" award winner in cosmetic surgery. His office and AAAHC accredited on-site surgical suite is located at 10809 Executive Center Dr #100 Little Rock, AR 72211-6020. For more information, visit www.littlerockcosmeticsurgery.com.

