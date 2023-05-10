Little Rock Jeweler Raising Substantial Money for the Miss Arkansas Pageant in the most Unique Way

Jones & Son Fine Jewelry partners with the Miss Arkansas Pageant creating a custom watch to raise funds for scholarships, it's called "Buy a Watch – Give a Scholarship"

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 100 years the Miss Arkansas Pageant has been the states' premier scholarship vehicle for young women. The last few years, however, have seen a plateau in fundraising due to the last few years of the pandemic. One local jeweler came up with a way to beat the slump. Little Rock, Arkansas jeweler, Jones & Son Diamond & Bridal Fine Jewelry, has partnered with the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Foundation creating a Limited-Edition Watch. The custom one-of-a-kind watch will be sold from now until the Miss Arkansas Pageant in June 2023. It's a custom watch that's only limited to a few hundred. The profit from the watch will raise up to $25,000 and will be used as a much-needed boost for scholarships. Jacob Jones, from Jones & Son Diamond & Bridal Fine Jewelry came up with the concept over a year ago, showed it to the board of the Miss Arkansas Foundation, and started working on it right away. Jacob said, "Jones & Son has been involved as a Miss Arkansas sponsor for over 10 years. We wanted to come up with something fun to draw more attention to the Miss Arkansas cause and raise as much money as possible. We call it "Buy a Watch – Give a Scholarship' This way you can help out, get a great looking watch, and support young women with their college tuition and education." Susie Morgan, Chair of the Miss Arkansas Foundation Board of Directors said, "We are so excited to partner with Jones & Son and be able to offer even more scholarships to these young women, that's what the Miss Arkansas Program is all about."

Front of the Miss Arkansas Watch created by Jones & Son Fine Jewelry in Little Rock, Arkansas. Back of the Miss Arkansas Watch created by Jones & Son Fine Jewelry in Little Rock, Arkansas. Current Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell

Details About the watch: The Jones & Son/ Miss Arkansas 2023 watch is a custom quartz movement watch. This watch is a fashion accessory that is rose gold electroplated, features Austrian crystals, and a vibrant leather strap that comes in 5 different colors. The back of the watch and box are stamped Miss Arkansas 2023, Limited Edition Watch to commemorate this 2023 Miss Arkansas Pageant. It's only $199 and sold online at https://jonesandson.com/2023-miss-arkansas-watch/ or at Jones & Son's West Little Rock Store at 11121 Rodney Parham Rd Little Rock, AR 72212.

About Jones & Son Fine Jewelry: Jones & Son is a Little Rock, Arkansas jeweler and a leading engagement ring manufacturer and is a direct diamond importer since 1986. Jones & Son was voted Arkansas's Best Jeweler in 2021 by AY Magazine

