Little Rock most expensive car rental destination in the US this fall, survey reveals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. , Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Rock, the capital of Arkansas, is the priciest destination in the U.S. for visitors wishing to rent a car this fall, a new survey has shown.

The survey by Cheapcarrental.com compared prices at 100 U.S. airports between the months of September and November 2024.

With an average daily rate of $95 for the cheapest car, rentals at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport emerged as the highest in the country. Named after Arkansas-born former President of the United, the airport is the state's largest commercial airport hub, with domestic flights to and from a large number of U.S. destinations every day.

According to the survey, car rental rates in Little Rock have risen by about 20% compared with fall last year. On average, across all of the 100 airports surveyed, rental car rates in the U.S. have jumped by just 0.5% compared with 2023.

The second most expensive destination, according to the survey's finding, is Charleston in South Carolina at $91 per day, while Madison in Wisconsin came third with a daily rate of $87 for the most affordable car. Just a fraction cheaper are rental cars at St. Pete–Clearwater and Reno-Tahoe International Airports.

Overall, the cheapest destination for renting a car this fall is Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina, where renters will have to spend a mere $41 for the least expensive rental car, on average.

Below are the 10 priciest destinations in the U.S. for renting a car this fall. Prices shown reflect the average daily rates for the cheapest available rental car for the period spanning September 1 - November 31, 2024. Only rental companies located directly at a destination's airport or at the airport's rental car center were considered for the survey.

1. Little Rock (LIT) $95

2. Charleston (CHS) $91

3. Madison (MAD) $87

4. Reno (RNO)$86

4. St. Petersburg (PIE) $86

6. Boise (BOI) $85

7. Palm Springs (PSP) $83

8. Colorado Springs (COS) $82

8. San Francisco (SFO) $82

10. Los Angeles (LAX) $80

For the full survey results, please visit:

https://www.cheapcarrental.com/survey/fall2024.html

Press Contact: Michelle Walters. [email protected] +1-805-308-9660 (for all questions related to our survey, please email)

SOURCE CheapCarRental.com