Little Rock Plastic Surgery Practice Introduces Medically-Supervised Weight Loss Program

Triple board-certified surgeon Dr. Suzanne Yee is excited to launch a weight loss program that can help patients shed pounds while feeling more comfortable and confident.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Suzanne Yee, a triple-board-certified cosmetic surgeon and founder of Dr. Suzanne Yee Cosmetic and Laser Surgery Center, is pleased to introduce the addition of a medically-supervised weight loss program to her Little Rock practice. This offering is designed to help patients achieve healthy, sustainable weight loss under the care of experienced medical professionals.

The program features FDA-approved GLP-1 medications, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, which have shown significant success in helping patients lose weight and improve overall metabolic health. Each patient starts with a personalized consultation and baseline lab work, followed by a customized treatment plan that combines medication when appropriate, nutrition guidance and ongoing clinical support.

"Many patients come to us looking for a complete approach to wellness that goes beyond cosmetic enhancement and helps them feel confident in everyday life," said Dr. Yee. "Through our medically-supervised weight loss program, we can help patients look and feel their best from the inside out."

This physician-directed program is managed by Dr. Yee's skilled medical team and includes regular follow-up visits to monitor progress and adjust treatment as needed. This consistent follow-up helps patients to maintain progress and achieve sustainable outcomes.

For those who complete the weight loss program, the practice also offers a range of body contouring procedures, such as a tummy tuck, breast lift, thigh lift and more, to address excess skin or stubborn fat and further enhance their results.

Patients interested in medically-supervised weight loss in Little Rock can learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting www.drsuzanneyee.com .

Dr. Suzanne Yee is triple board-certified and has earned hundreds of five-star reviews. Since 2003, Dr. Yee has served the cosmetic and plastic surgery needs of Little Rock, AR. As a trusted cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Yee pairs her refined artistic sensibilities with years of medical training to provide life-changing results. With board certifications in cosmetic surgery, facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, and otolaryngology, as well as numerous awards and honors, Dr. Yee has demonstrated expertise in her fields and has been recognized by her peers for excellence.

