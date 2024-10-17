Little Saints Founder Megan Klein to Appear on Shark Tank Season 16 Premiere

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Megan Klein, Miami-based visionary founder of Little Saints, a brand of non-alcoholic cocktails and spirits powered by functional mushrooms, will be featured on the highly anticipated season opener of Shark Tank, airing on October 18th at 8pm EST on ABC. Klein will present Little Saints to the panel of Sharks in hopes of securing an investment to fuel her mission to revolutionize the non-alcoholic cocktail and spirits market.

Little Saints delivers sophisticated, sugar-free, alcohol-free RTD cocktails powered by mushrooms. Post this SHARK TANK - “1601”- The season 16 premiere features entrepreneurs hoping to score an investment deal with the Sharks. FRIDAY, OCT. 18 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) MARK CUBAN, RASHAUN WILLIAMS, KEVIN O'LEARY, LORI GREINER, DAYMOND JOHN, MEGAN KLEIN Little Saints offers a line of premium non-alcoholic cocktails and spirits powered by functional mushrooms such as Reishi and Lion's Mane. With only 5 calories per serving, and no added sugars.

Launched in 2021, Little Saints offers a forward-thinking alternative to traditional alcohol, catering to the growing movement of people rethinking their drinking habits. Instead of settling for the usual sparkling water or soda, Little Saints delivers sophisticated, sugar-free, alcohol-free RTD cocktails powered by mushrooms in classic cocktail flavors including Spicy Margarita and Negroni Spritz, along with the fan-favorite non-alcoholic spirit St. Ember, which is inspired by the flavors of Mezcal.

"Our mission at Little Saints is to provide a solution for those who want to have fun and feel good without compromising their health," said Klein. "We've taken the familiar taste and experience of beloved cocktails and reinvented them with functional mushrooms like Reishi and Lion's Mane. Plus, they're sugar-free and only 5 calories per serving, making them a guilt-free option for anyone."

With the rise in the sober curious movement, Little Saints is quickly becoming a staple for those looking to drink less alcohol without sacrificing flavor or enjoyment. In fact, Little Saints sales have grown 500% year over year, placing them at a high seven figure run rate and making them among the fastest growing brands in the non-alcoholic beverage category. The brand has sold over one million beverages since its inception with 80,000 orders on its website alone, with an average order value of over $85, and a returning customer rate exceeding 25%. Now, with St. Ember becoming the best-selling product by single SKU, and a robust digital presence delivering a 2-3x return on ad spend, Little Saints is well-positioned for continued growth.

While 85% of Little Saints sales come through digital channels, Little Saints recently launched at Sprouts Farmers Market as its first major nationwide retailer, with great success. "Little Saints was the best-performing non-alcoholic brand in our Innovation Centers from July-September 2024. We were very pleased with the results; the brand will be graduating from the Innovation Centers to our everyday non-alcoholic set found in our wine department. The Negroni and Paloma SKUs will be available in over 390 stores starting in mid-November," said Karen Martinez, Director of Alcoholic Beverage/Adult N-A at Sprouts Farmers Market.

In addition to Sprouts, Little Saints can be found at over 300 bars, restaurants, and stores throughout the United States, including Erewhon, Brooklyn Fare and numerous non-alcoholic bottle shops.

Tune in to ABC on October 18th at 8pm EST to watch Shark Tank Season 16 and see what happens when Megan Klein shares her vision with the Sharks and the world.

About Little Saints

Launched in 2021 by Megan Klein, Little Saints offers a line of premium non-alcoholic cocktails and spirits powered by functional mushrooms such as Reishi and Lion's Mane. With only 5 calories per serving and no added sugars, these beverages allow consumers to enjoy sophisticated, alcohol-free cocktails and spirits while supporting their wellness. For more information, visit https://littlesaints.com/ and follow Little Saints on Instagram at www.instagram.com/littlesaintsco/.

