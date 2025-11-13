Little Seeds Launches Debut Nursery Collections: Where Imagination Takes Root™

For new beginnings and growing dreams, Little Seeds offers stylish, enduring products that blend playful charm with sophisticated design

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile USA, a segment of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) and the world's largest juvenile products manufacturer, announces the relaunch of Little Seeds™, a design-focused furniture brand dedicated to creating spaces that reflect a family's evolving story. Starting this November, they'll unveil their newest Little Seeds Nursery Collections, featuring a versatile range of thoughtfully crafted cribs, dressers, and toddler beds built with a commitment to uncompromising quality and enduring design.

The Little Seeds Clover Collection

Little Seeds believes a child's room is like a garden where dreams are planted, take root, grow, and flourish. These debut collections address the needs of modern parents by offering approachable, elevated pieces. The assortment acts as a canvas to help parents express their dreams for their little one while also giving them space to grow as they make their way through childhood.

From traditional and classic to contemporary and modern, Little Seeds offers something for every aesthetic:

The Clover Collection: A minimalist collection that brings a lighthearted, airy spirit to the nursery. Soft, touchable surfaces and rounded edges create an approachable, warm space for new beginnings.

The Laurel Collection: Creates an inspired, peaceful space through expressive, sculpted forms. The two-tone design juxtaposes clean, strong lines with gentle contours to bring contrast and interest to the collection.

The Aster Collection: The classic lines, rounded corners, and smooth surfaces create a friendly space for baby, while curved feet accented with contrasting wood tips add visual appeal for that special touch.

The Posey Collection: With its strong, contemporary aesthetic, the clean, straight lines are softened by the graceful curve of the base and legs. The collection creates a sense of support and comfort with its solid, generous posts and frame.

The Pala Collection: Soft Modern style meets casual West Coast design. Noteworthy features include a cross-beam base and tapered, canted feet. Each piece is simple, supportive, and timeless with a welcoming, balanced contrast.

The Briar Collection: Reimagines traditional design through a modern lens. The classic soft arch softens contemporary clean lines. Inspired by classical architecture, it creates a welcoming space with gentle contours and timeless silhouettes.

The Trellis Collection: Sets the tone for comfort and creativity with its lively canopied framework. The design echoes classic rooflines and serves as both the perfect place to rest and a ready-made play fort.

Designed with convertibility and longevity in mind, each crib transforms from crib to toddler bed to day bed, and some pieces into a full-size bed. Buying a well-made, built-to-last Little Seeds piece keeps furniture in bedrooms (and out of landfills) longer.

"We saw an opportunity to speak to modern parents who want to create a nursery that is not only beautiful and safe but also a true reflection of their family's story and style," said Cathy Carter, President and CEO of Dorel Juvenile North America. "Nurseries are where dreams are planted. That's why these collections focus on convertible designs and sophisticated aesthetics that grow with your child from nursery to a toddler's room and beyond, telling the story of who your family is becoming."

The Little Seeds nursery collections will be available on littleseeds.com and phase in across Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, select independent shops, and Babylist starting today.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation, and quality of its products, as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi®, Safety 1st™, and Tiny Love®, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort®, Cosco Kids®, Mother's Choice, and Infanti®. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US $1.4 billion and employs approximately 3,600 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

