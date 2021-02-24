Little Slacks Proudly Partners with Women Artisans to Bring Relaxation to Their Customers' Doorstep

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Slacks is proud to partner with women artisans to bring relaxation and self-care to their customers' doorstep in a carefully curated subscription box. As a women-owned-and-operated small business specializing in relaxation boxes, Little Slacks has one mission — to help their customers take a break, unwind, and relax with ethical brands and responsibly made relaxation products. To do this, Little Slacks partners with various female artisans and women-led small businesses such as Rock Creek Soaps, SelfGoddess, and Benjamin Soap Company, who handcraft a wide variety of eco-friendly beauty, wellness, and home goods products made from ethically sourced ingredients.

Little Slacks Logo

Once their customers fill out a simple quiz, Little Slacks uses their responses to personalize their relaxation box, thoughtfully creating a complete wellness experience in one neatly packed box delivered straight to their door. Each box will contain at least five relaxation products made by various female artisans, including handmade soaps and candles, bath and body products, essential oils and aromatherapy, chocolates and herbal tea, and more. Each box also comes with a personalized Spotify® playlist as a mood enhancer to create a peaceful environment for complete relaxation. Customers can select their frequency preferences and box sizes and can change or cancel their subscription at any time.

Not only does this streamlined process save their customers time in searching for high-quality products, but Little Slacks also helps support and empower hardworking female artisans and women-led small businesses across the country. What's more, because Little Slacks sources their artisan products at wholesale prices, they are able to extend those savings to their customers, making high-quality handmade products accessible and economical for everyone.

For those interested in learning more about Little Slacks monthly relaxation subscription boxes, or the women artisans they have partnered with to create them, please visit Little Slacks at https://www.littleslacks.com/box .

About Little Slacks

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Little Slacks provides quality artisan products in carefully curated monthly relaxation subscription boxes to help their customers take a break and relax. Their goal is to connect their customers with handcrafted beauty and home goods products made by female artisans across the country with love, care, and attention. By thoughtfully crafting each subscription box according to their customers' personalized preferences, Little Slacks brings wellness, relaxation, and self-care products to their doorstep. For information about Little Slacks, visit https://www.littleslacks.com/ .

